T-Mobile's T-Satellite service goes live nationwide: Already used by 2 million people

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has officially launched T-Satellite, a satellite texting service available to all US smartphone users, including AT&T and Verizon customers.

The service connects phones directly to over 650 Starlink low-Earth orbit satellites for off-grid messaging and location sharing.

Over 2 million people used T-Satellite during its beta phase, helping communicate during hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

T-Mobile’s satellite messaging service, T-Satellite, has officially exited the beta testing phase and is now available to everyone in the US, including customers on AT&T and Verizon networks.

T-Satellite, developed in partnership with Starlink, enables users to send and receive text messages even without traditional cell coverage as long as they can view the sky.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced the official start of the service, saying, “Connectivity is critical infrastructure. This technology will save lives — and it’s available starting today for everyone.”

T-Satellite: Supported devices, plans, and pricing Users must have an unlocked phone with eSIM and satellite support to use the service. Over 60 devices are compatible with T-Satellite, including Google Pixel 9, iPhone 13 and newer, and Samsung Galaxy S21 and up. A complete list of supported devices is available on T-Mobile’s website.

T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans automatically include T-Satellite free of charge. Customers on other plans can add the service for a limited time for $10 per month under the “Manage Data & Add-Ons” section in their account. Non-customers, a.k.a. those on Verizon or AT&T, can also get the service for a limited time at $10 per month by calling 1-855-964-2136 or visiting a T-Mobile retail location.

T-Satellite was tested for six months and, according to the company, played a major role in recent disasters. During Hurricanes Helene and Milton, over 1 million people connected, sending over 650,000 text messages. In the Texas floods, nearly 94,000 users sent 287,000 messages via T-Satellite. The service also delivered hundreds of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs), regardless of the user’s carrier.

T-Mobile plans to expand T-Satellite further in October, adding app-based features like maps, weather updates, and possibly international coverage.

