The Pixel Watch 4 has a connectivity feature that even the Apple Watch doesn't have

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to be sold in the US with standalone satellite SOS features.

The emergency SOS service works in tandem with Google’s preexisting car crash and fall detection features.

The feature is free to use, but requires an LTE variant of the Pixel Watch 4.

The Pixel Watch 4 may look very similar to the last generation, but it packs enormous upgrades. It comes with a new chipset, a bigger and brighter display, improved battery life, and finally supports repairs. Along with these, Google is adding a crucial life-saving feature to the Pixel Watch 4 that’s not even available on the Apple Watch — or any other smartwatch sold in the US, for that matter.

The Pixel Watch 4 is the first smartwatch from Google to support SOS communications through satellite connectivity, which will allow you to seek help in cases of emergency, even without any network coverage. In fact, the Pixel Watch 4 is the first commercial-grade smartwatch available in the US to offer satellite-based emergency SOS services.

The addition of satellite-based SOS services complements other safety features such as fall detection and loss of pulse, which have been available on the previous Pixel Watch generations. In cases of a mishap, the Pixel Watch 4 can automatically detect a fall or a car crash and notify emergency services, even without LTE or Wi-Fi connectivity.

According to Google, the SOS functionality will contact geo-stationary satellites to sense your location, while the newly added dual-band GPS will allow for accurate location down to just a few meters. Both of these additions are facilitated by the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, launching first with the Pixel Watch 4.

Google

However, satellite-based connectivity on the Watch 4 has a few limitations. First, it doesn’t support two-way satellite-based messaging like the iPhone, so it cannot be used for texting or calling. Second, the feature currently only works with the Pixel Watch 4’s LTE variants, lacking support for the Wi-Fi-only variants.

The positive aspect of the Pixel Watch 4’s satellite connectivity, however, is that while you need an LTE variant for it to work, you do not need an active cellular plan to get it to work. Google says it will be available for free for the first two years from the time you activate the Watch 4.

Google adds that satellite communications will be limited to select regions initially, but the US is included in that list. There’s limited information about its expansion to other countries or regions.

