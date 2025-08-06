I hate photo editing, but this leaked Pixel 10 feature may change that

TL;DR A report claims that the Google Pixel 10 will launch with a new “Conversational Photo Editing” feature.

The feature, powered by Gemini, will reportedly allow you to edit your photos by simply typing or saying your requests.

Recently, Android Authority found a “Help me edit” feature in Google Photos with a similar premise.

The faucet for Google Pixel 10 leaks remains open and free-flowing. After extensive reports revealing the design and specs for the entire Pixel 10 series, the folks at Android Headlines have now shed some light on a new photo editing feature for the Pixel 10 called “Conversational Photo Editing.”

Conversational Photo Editing will reportedly do precisely what it sounds like. Harnessing Gemini’s natural language processing, the feature will allow you to edit your photos just by typing or saying what you want to change. For example, you’ll be able to ask Gemini to boost colors, increase the brightness, remove an unwanted object, change the background, etc.

From the sounds of it, they’re all edits that are already possible within Google Photos’ Edit toolkit, but now you’ll be able to simply tell Gemini what you want to change without having to know exactly which slider or editing tool to use. If you like to spruce up your photos but easily get overwhelmed with all of the editing options in Google Photos, this could be a really helpful way to get your pictures to look exactly how you want them to.

It’s worth noting that Conversational Photo Editing sounds a lot like the “Help me edit” tool that Android Authority discovered just a few days ago. Help me edit works exactly like Conversational Photo Editing: you get a Gemini prompt box where you can type or speak any photo edits you want to make. It’s likely that the official name of the feature is Conversational Photo Editing, and it’ll just be presented to users in Google Photos with the simpler “Help me edit” label.

Whatever it’s called, I’m excited to get my hands on this one. As someone who likes the idea of editing my photos but hates getting lost in the Google Photos editor, Conversational Photo Editing may be exactly the kind of AI tool I’ve been waiting for.

Like other rumored Pixel 10 features, Conversational Photo Editing is expected to debut on the Pixel 10 series on August 20, with Google adding the feature to older Pixel models in a future Pixel Drop. However, it’s unclear when that will happen and which older Pixels will support Conversational Photo Editing.

