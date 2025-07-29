Google Photos could soon get a new "Help me edit" feature (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is testing a new “Help me edit” feature that would leverage Gemini-powered AI for editing.

This tool will use a text box allowing users to input specific edits they’d like applied to their images.

Google Photos is a very handy app for photo management and editing. With its Gemini push, Google has also blessed Photos with several AI features, such as Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, and more. Google appears to be working on adding one more to this ever-growing list, directly giving users a text box to add in instructions for AI-based changes, thanks to the upcoming “Help me edit” feature.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Photos v7.38 includes code for enabling Gemini-powered photo editing features. Telegram user Zach Allen managed to activate these for an early look:

The editing features seem to be part of the new photo editing UI. As you can see, there’s a new “Help me edit” text box in this UI where users can write instructions about the changes they want to make to the photo. Google Photos will also provide some editing recommendations, like replacing colors.

As mentioned, this “Help me edit” feature feels similar to the Reimagine feature, which already exists within Google Photos and recently began rolling out to older Pixels. The change here is that “Help me edit” appears to be coming with a new UI that feels much like editing within the Gemini app instead of the Photos app. Google also advises users to stick to nouns and adjectives with the Reimagine feature, while Help me edit could accept more free-flowing and verbose commands, as seen in the example above.

Here’s a demo video showing the editing flow for the upcoming “Help me edit” feature:

This feature is currently unavailable within Google Photos, nor has Google announced it. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Follow