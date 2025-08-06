Pixel 10 phones may coach you on how to take better photos

Google

TL;DR Google could introduce a Gemini-powered feature called “Camera Coach” with the Pixel 10 series.

Camera Coach would give you tips in real-time on how to take the best picture.

It will reportedly work by analyzing the scene to provide suggestions.

Capturing the best photo can be more difficult than it seems. It requires finding the right angle, the right lighting, making sure the subject is in the right spot, and the list goes on. To help improve your picture-taking skills, it appears Google is preparing a new tool that will debut on the Pixel 10 series.

Google is set to launch the Pixel 10 series later this month, and when it releases, it could have a feature called “Camera Coach.” According to a report from Android Headlines, Camera Coach is a Gemini-powered feature that’s designed to help you snap better photos. It would do this by offering the user tips on how to improve their shot in real time.

For example, when you pull up your phone to take a picture, Camera Coach may suggest adjusting your angle to better frame the image. Or it may suggest something like adjusting the lighting in the scene. Reportedly, the tool will use Gemini to read the scene so it can provide these tips. It’s unknown how long it will take for Camera Coach to process what it sees and provide a response. Considering how quickly Gemini Live responds when sharing your camera, it probably won’t take all that long to start hearing suggestions.

Speaking of the Pixel 10 series and Gemini, we recently found evidence suggesting that Google may offer a free trial of AI Pro with their purchase. The length of this trial is unknown, but based on previous promotions, there’s a good chance it would be somewhere between six and 12 months.

