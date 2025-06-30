The Pixel 10 Pro XL may boast the largest battery in Pixel history

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL may offer few changes compared to last year’s models.

The devices will reportedly feature the new Tensor G5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Although the camera hardware is expected to remain the same as last year’s models, the devices will bring some improvements on the battery and charging front.

While we’re still weeks away from the rumored Pixel 10 series launch event, we already have a lot of information about the upcoming devices. Last week, a major leak detailed all the hardware specs of the base Pixel 10. Now, a fresh report has uncovered the specifications for both Pro models in the lineup.

Unlike the Pixel 10, which is expected to be significantly better than the Pixel 9, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly offer minor changes. Android Headlines claims the devices will sport the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch LTPO displays as their predecessors, with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 3,000nits of peak brightness.

On the inside, the Pixel 10 Pro models will pack Google’s Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM. Although Google will allegedly offer the phones with up to 1TB of onboard storage, it will skip the 128GB variant of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The top-end model will only be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations, while the regular Pixel 10 Pro will have an additional 128GB storage model.

The report reiterates our findings about the camera hardware from earlier this year, stating that the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will sport the same 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto, and 42MP selfie cameras as last year’s models. However, both devices will allow users to capture macro shots using both the ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

Google will reportedly equip the Pixel 10 Pro with a slightly smaller 4,870mAh battery, presumably to make room for the rumored larger vapor chamber, though it will support faster wired charging at 29W. The Pixel 10 Pro XL could pack a massive 5,200mAh battery—the largest ever in a Pixel—with 39W wired fast charging support. Both models will also support wireless charging at 15W.

If these specifications are accurate, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL may not initially wow buyers. However, Google may have some software tricks up its sleeve to boost their appeal. We expect to learn more about the Pixel 10 lineup in the weeks leading up to the rumored August 20 launch, and we’ll keep you updated as new details emerge.

