Pixel 10 camera leak reveals Google's trick for better close-ups

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims the Pixel 10 will use telemacro photography.

The ultrawide cameras may also retain macro functionality.

There have been plenty of leaks regarding the Pixel 10 series, especially when it comes to the camera situation. Android Authority previously revealed the camera specs for the entire series. But new information is still coming out, like Google possibly giving the device tele-macro capabilities.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 series will gain telemacro functionality. This is a feature that allows the phone to use the telephoto lens for macro photography instead of the ultrawide. It’s something that has been gaining traction recently, with appearances in the OPPO Find N5 and the OnePlus 13.

Although the Pixel 10 series may use the telephoto sensor for macro photography, Google may not remove macro functionality from the ultrawide sensor. The outlet explains that the reason for this is that the telephoto’s minimum focusing distance is further than the ultrawide’s. As a result, how far away you are from your subject will determine which lens is used.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch near the end of August. An earlier leak suggested an August 13 release, but was later changed to August 20 after citing a delay. The phones are expected to ship on August 28.

