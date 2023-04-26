Here's how to pin a tweet on Twitter

Did you tweet something memorable? Something funny? Something newsworthy? Have an announcement to make? Why not make it the first thing people see on your Twitter profile by pinning it to the top of the page? There’s no limit as to how long it can stay there. You can’t do it with someone else’s tweet or retweets to your profile, but here’s how to pin one of your own tweets on Twitter.

QUICK ANSWER To pin a tweet on Twitter, go to the tweet on your profile page that you want to pin. Drop down the menu next to the tweet and select Pin to profile. If you already have a pinned tweet, selecting a new one will replace the old one. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Android

Twitter (Android)

Open the Twitter app.

Tap your profile icon on the top left.

Tap Profile .

. Swipe to the tweet you want to be pinned.

Tap the More symbol on the top right of your tweet.

symbol on the top right of your tweet. Tap Pin to profile, then Pin in the pop-up message. As mentioned, there’s no way to pin someone else’s tweet. However, there’s a simple workaround — take a screenshot of someone else’s tweet, publish the screenshot on your profile, and pin your tweet.

Twitter (iOS)

Open the Twitter app.

Tap your profile icon on the top right.

Tap Profile .

. Tap the More icon on the top right of your tweet.

icon on the top right of your tweet. Tap Pin to your profile, then Pin in the pop-up message. Read more: How to download videos from Twitter and store them offline

Twitter (desktop)

Navigate to the Twitter website.

Click Profile on the left-most menu.

on the left-most menu. Scroll to one of your tweets.

Click the More icon on the top right of the tweet.

icon on the top right of the tweet. Click Pin to your profile, then click Pin in the pop-up message.

FAQs

Can I pin someone else's tweet? Currently, this is not possible. However, Twitter may introduce this feature in the future.

Why should I pin a tweet? Apart from highlighting something you want everyone to know (such as a special offer at your business), you can also use it as an introduction to new followers or as a “virtual business card.” You can also use it to encourage people to follow you on Twitter by giving an idea of what they can expect from you.

