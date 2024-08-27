Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

MobileAndroid phones

Phones with 12GB of RAM: What are your best options?

Need true multi-tasking performance? Don't settle for less!
By

Published on6 hours ago

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
MSRP: $1,099.00
Check price
Positives
The best specs in the Pixel 9 series
Gorgeous display
Seven years of software updates
Negatives
Price increase gen-on-gen
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
MSRP: $1,799.00
Check price
Positives
Improved design
8-inch folding display
Seven years of software updates
Negatives
Very expensive
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
MSRP: $999.99
Check price
Positives
Bright, sharp 1440p display
Excellent update commitment
All-day battery life
Solid cameras
Handy Galaxy AI features
Negatives
Galaxy AI barely works without the cloud
Camera still struggles with motion
Relatively expensive but no titanium frame like S24 Ultra
AI features only guaranteed to be free through 2025
Read full review...
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
MSRP: $1,299.99
Check price
Positives
Powerful, flexible cameras
Excellent update commitment
Brilliant flat display
Titanium build and Gorilla Armor durability
Loud, punchy speakers
Negatives
Expensive
Hit-or-miss on some AI features
Cameras struggle with motion
AI features only guaranteed to be free through 2025
Read full review...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
MSRP: $1,899.99
Check price
Positives
Thinner and lighter than previous Samsung foldables
Cover display finally a fully usable size
Great performance
Software optimized for foldable form factor
Seven years of OS and security updates
Negatives
Extremely high price
Cameras could be better
Display crease still visible
Only charges at 25W
Read full review...
OnePlus 12
MSRP: $799.00
Check price
Positives
Eye-catching green colorway
Bright, sharp display
Blistering-fast charging
Largely excellent performance
Approachable price
Negatives
Hit-or-miss low-light cameras
No AI features at launch
Limited water resistance
Good but not great software support
Read full review...
Nothing Phone 2
MSRP: $599.00
Check price
Positives
Expertly crafted, effortlessly cool design
Brighter, beautiful OLED display
Solid main camera
Flagship-tier performance
Great battery life and fast, versatile charging options
Excellent value
Negatives
Mediocre ultrawide camera
Only IP54
Outdated Gorilla Glass
Tinny speakers
Selfie video capped at 1080p/30fps
Quick to throttle under GPU load
Read full review...
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
MSRP: $899.99
Check price
Positives
Nicely built
Universal fast charging
Good AI features
Video stabilization and bokeh
Sleek, stock-like software
Handy back-tap gestures
Negatives
Inconsistent cameras
No 4K recording on all lenses
So-so update policy
Read full review...
Sony Xperia 1 V
MSRP: $1,399.99
Check price
Positives
Excellent battery life
Great build
Improved cameras
Solid performance
Price cut over previous gen
Negatives
No update commitment
Older display tech
Mediocre charging
Still expensive
Read full review...

More companies are releasing phones with 12GB of RAM these days. Having as much RAM as possible makes sense if you plan to keep your phone for a long time or are a true multitasking beast. While 12GB of RAM for a phone may be overkill for some, it could become standard on flagship Android phones a few years down the line. In fact, we’ve seen flagships breach the 16GB mark in 2024. If you really want at least 12GB of RAM, here are our favorite options.

The best phones with 12GB of RAM

Editor’s note: As new devices launch, we’ll regularly update this list of the best phones with 12GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

google pixel 9 pro xl pink purple light 1
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google took things to another level with its Pixel 6 series in 2021, and the 2022 Pixel 7 series only took things to the next level. In 2023, the Pixel 8 series brought some refinement to the line, but there were still improvements to be made. Roll on to 2024, with the release of the Pixel 9 series, and specifically, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The XL is effectively the Pixel 8 Pro’s successor, offering buyers the largest traditional design of the Pixel 9 range. It includes a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen, 5,060mAh battery, and 37W wired charging,

Internally, it packs the Tensor G4 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. That’s right — we’ve crossed the 12GB threshold in 2024. Some of this RAM is reserved for AI applications, so users have around 13GB to play with. That’s still plenty for memory-demanding uses.

This larger phone demands a higher premium. Google sells the device for $1,099 — $100 more than the Pixel 8 Pro. If you don’t have that amount sitting around and don’t need a large display, the Pixel 9 ($799 at Amazon) also offers 12GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The best specs in the Pixel 9 series • Gorgeous display • Seven years of software updates
MSRP: $1,099.00
Pure XL-ence.
Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware.
See price at Amazon
Pre-order
See price at Google Store
Pre-order
See price at Best Buy
Pre-order

Pixel 9 Pro XL specs:

  • Display: 6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992
  • SoC: Google Tensor G4
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 50, 48, and 48MP
  • Front camera: 42MP
  • Battery: 5,060mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Screenshots app open on a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's inner display
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you feel adventurous and want to be on the bleeding edge of technology, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the phone for you. The second-generation Google foldable phone addresses several oddities with the first edition. It offers a more traditional aspect ratio, which makes the outer screen much more usable and the device more pocketable.

It’s an expensive device, demanding $1,799, but it doubles up as an 8-inch tablet and a 6.3-inch smartphone, depending on your use.

Like its Pixel 9 siblings, the Fold includes the Tensor G4 SoC, mated to 16GB of RAM. It also reserves a portion of that memory for AI applications. It also includes 256GB of internal storage, a 4,650mAh battery with 21W wired charging, and a 48MP+10.5MP+10.5MP main, telephoto, and ultrawide camera setup.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Improved design • 8-inch folding display • Seven years of software updates
MSRP: $1,799.00
The Fold goes Pro.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device.
See price at Amazon
Pre-order
See price at Google Store
Pre-order
See price at Best Buy
Pre-order

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs:

  • Display: 8-inch (2,152 x 2,076) and 6-inch (2,424 x 1,080)
  • SoC: Tensor G4
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Cameras: 48, 10.5, and 10.5MP
  • Front camera: 10 and 10MP
  • Battery: 4,650mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Family 8
Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

It’s no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S series devices make our lists of best devices. If you’re looking for the best phones with 12GB of RAM, the latest and greatest from Sammy offers two options: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

These devices are all that and a bag of chips, really. They are among the best you’ll find in all of 2024. Highlights include powerful performance, gorgeous screens, stunning camera systems, and more.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy s24 Ultra is the best of the bunch, and it’s the only version that comes with an S Pen. It may also be a bit overkill, though. If you need some more details and guidance on which might be a better purchase for you, we have a full Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
AA Editor's Choice
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Powerful, flexible cameras • Excellent update commitment • Brilliant flat display
MSRP: $1,299.99
The best of the best in the S24 series
Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture.
See price at Amazon
512GB
See price at Amazon
256GB
See price at Samsung
512GB
See price at Samsung
1TB
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
AA Editor's Choice
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Bright, sharp 1440p display • Excellent update commitment • Handy Galaxy AI features
MSRP: $999.99
New hardware, powerful AI tools
Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra.
See price at Amazon
512GB
See price at Amazon
Save $200.99
256GB
See price at Amazon
256GB
See price at Samsung
512GB

Galaxy S24 Plus specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 12, 10, and 50MP
  • Front cameras: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,900mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:

  • Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 12, 10, 50, and 200MP
  • Front cameras: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 09
Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Even if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers more RAM, Samsung is arguably the foldable phone leader. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the more refined phone. Now in its sixth generation, the foldable offers a 7.6-inch inner and 6.3-inch outer display.

It has similar specs to its predecessor but does have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC mated to 12GB of RAM. With storage up to 1TB, it offers more room for content than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It also supports Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus, even if it doesn’t come with the device.

That said, it’s expensive. The device costs at least $1,899, a $100 premium over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
AA Editor's Choice
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Thinner and lighter • Sizeable cover display • Great performance
MSRP: $1,899.99
Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever.
With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs:

  • Display: 7.6-inch 1,856 x 2,160 and 6.3-inch 904 x 2,316
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP
  • Front camera: 10MP, 4MP UDC
  • Battery: 4,400mAh
  • Software: Android 14

OnePlus 12

oneplus 12 back in hand
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

OnePlus’ track record continues in all its glory, and the OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones with 12GB of RAM. And if you want to get wild, there are also versions with 16GB and 24GB.

This time around, we found that the OnePlus 12 makes much less sacrifices than previous iterations. Of course, its $800 price point is also pretty nice. That said, you get a gorgeous design, great performance, a beautiful LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and high-speed charging (80W in the USA or 100W elsewhere).

All that said, there are some sacrifices. The IP65 rating isn’t as good as we would expect, and the cameras can be underwhelming, especially in low light. It is still one of the best phones with 12GB of RAM, though, and you can get even more.

OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12
AA Recommended
OnePlus 12
Bright, sharp display • Blistering-fast charging • Approachable price
MSRP: $799.00
The flagship killer returns.
The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand that never settles. The phone offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more.
See price at Amazon
See price at OnePlus
See price at OnePlus
Glacial White - India

OnePlus 12 specs:

  • Display: 6.82-inch, QHD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12/16/24GB
  • Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
  • Cameras: 48, 50, and 64MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,400mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 in gray with glyph lighting enabled
Damien Wilde / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a high-end experience on a tighter budget, the Nothing Phone 2 is definitely one of the best phones with 12 GB of RAM. The base version will come with 8GB of RAM, so you’ll need to upgrade to either the 256GB or 512GB storage versions to get 12GB of RAM. These start at $699.

No one can deny the Nothing Phone 2 is a very unique phone, both minimalistic and flashy. It also features very good performance. Though its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is older, it still performs very nicely. We had no issues during our review, and we also loved its gorgeous OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the primary camera is very solid, and great battery life.

Of course, there are some sacrifices to be had at such a nice price point. It only has an IP54 rating, the speakers aren’t very good, and we’re not fans of the ultrawide camera. Otherwise, it is a great handset!

If you want to save some money, there’s also the Nothing Phone 2a (£319.99 at Amazon). It is actually a pretty good budget phone, and it gets pretty close to the Nothing Phone 2 experience. The higher-pend version has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone 2
Nothing Phone 2
AA Recommended
Nothing Phone 2
Expertly crafted, effortlessly cool design • Flagship-tier performance • Excellent value
MSRP: $599.00
The Nothing Phone gets a power boost.
Building on the success of Nothing's debut Android handset, the Nothing Phone 2 features the same unique transparent look and Glyph lighting but adds more processing power, a larger screen and battery, and makes some subtle design tweaks. You can also buy this one in the US!
See price at Amazon
See price at Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 specs:

  • Display: 6.7-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • RAM: 8/12GB
  • Storage: 128/256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50 and 50MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,700mAh
  • Software: Android 13

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra in hand
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

ASUS Zenfone devices used to be known for their small profiles and great value, touting very accessible price points. The manufacturer really changed things up with the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, though. It is as close to high-end territory as they get, and the $900 price tag is more than we’re used to from this line-up.

That said, it is a great phone, and we can confidently say it’s among the best phones with 12GB of RAM. It is nicely built, uniquely designed, offers fast 65W charging, and top-tier performance. Additionally, you get a nice set of features and AI enhancements.

In fact, this phone is more similar to the ASUS ROG series than the Zenfone line-up we’re used to. This makes it a great option for gamers and casual users alike.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
AA Recommended
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Nicely built • Universal fast charging • Good AI features
MSRP: $899.99
Bigger and better than ever.
The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is the successor to the compact Zenfone 10, but it's built in a completely different guise. With a much larger 6.78-inch form factor, triple camera array, and premium aesthetic, the phone brings Zenfone series favorites and new additions to a larger display.
See price at Amazon
Zenfone 11 Ultra

Zenfone 11 Ultra specs:

  • Display: 6.78-inch, Full HD+
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12/16GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 32, and 13MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony Xperia 1 V back angled
Harley Maranan / Android Authority

The Sony Xperia 1 V gracefully enters the list of the best phones with 12GB of RAM, especially for those who appreciate the company’s minimalist yet high-quality design. At $1,400, it’s a costly phone, but it’s also an excellent one.

While the display tech is slightly older, it’s still an impressive 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has stunning performance, excellent battery life, and the camera system makes it stand out from the competition. And performance is nothing short of great.

By the way, this phone is also on our list of the best camera phones. The photos are great, but its video capabilities make it unique. It can shoot 4K video at 120fps, and the quality is excellent. It’s really an amazing phone if you can get past the slightly outrageous price.

Sony has since rolled out the Xperia VI ($1199 at Amazon), but it’s not available in the US.

Sony Xperia 1 V
Sony Xperia 1 V
AA Recommended
Sony Xperia 1 V
Excellent battery life • Great build • Improved cameras
MSRP: $1,399.99
A classic, refined.
Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience.
See price at Amazon
Save $1.99

Xperia 1 V specs:

  • Display: 6.5-inch, 4K
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 13

FAQs

RAM stands for Random Access Memory.

RAM’s primary purpose is to store temporary files for immediate use. This memory is usually much faster than your storage memory, making it the best candidate for active processes. It makes accessing multiple tasks at once much quicker and more efficient.

We’ve dug deep into the topic in our RAM testing. Our verdict is that, ideally, a modern phone should have 8-12GB of RAM. A phone with this much memory should offer enough performance to keep your phone running snappy no matter what you do with it. Anything below might give you some slowdowns; anything more is probably overkill.

Given that games use a lot of memory, RAM can be an essential spec to look out for if you’re a heavy gamer. A device with more RAM will be able to keep more data handy for immediate use, which is a common need while playing resource-intensive games.

You might like
    Best products
    AndroidRAM