Phones with 12GB of RAM: What are your best options?

More companies are releasing phones with 12GB of RAM these days. Having as much RAM as possible makes sense if you plan to keep your phone for a long time or are a true multitasking beast. While 12GB of RAM for a phone may be overkill for some, it could become standard on flagship Android phones a few years down the line. In fact, we’ve seen flagships breach the 16GB mark in 2024. If you really want at least 12GB of RAM, here are our favorite options.

The best phones with 12GB of RAM

Editor’s note: As new devices launch, we’ll regularly update this list of the best phones with 12GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google took things to another level with its Pixel 6 series in 2021, and the 2022 Pixel 7 series only took things to the next level. In 2023, the Pixel 8 series brought some refinement to the line, but there were still improvements to be made. Roll on to 2024, with the release of the Pixel 9 series, and specifically, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The XL is effectively the Pixel 8 Pro’s successor, offering buyers the largest traditional design of the Pixel 9 range. It includes a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen, 5,060mAh battery, and 37W wired charging,

Internally, it packs the Tensor G4 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. That’s right — we’ve crossed the 12GB threshold in 2024. Some of this RAM is reserved for AI applications, so users have around 13GB to play with. That’s still plenty for memory-demanding uses.

This larger phone demands a higher premium. Google sells the device for $1,099 — $100 more than the Pixel 8 Pro. If you don’t have that amount sitting around and don’t need a large display, the Pixel 9 ($799 at Amazon) also offers 12GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL The best specs in the Pixel 9 series • Gorgeous display • Seven years of software updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon Pre-order See price at Google Store Pre-order See price at Best Buy Pre-order

Pixel 9 Pro XL specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992

6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992 SoC: Google Tensor G4

Google Tensor G4 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 50, 48, and 48MP

50, 48, and 48MP Front camera: 42MP

42MP Battery: 5,060mAh

5,060mAh Software: Android 14

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

If you feel adventurous and want to be on the bleeding edge of technology, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the phone for you. The second-generation Google foldable phone addresses several oddities with the first edition. It offers a more traditional aspect ratio, which makes the outer screen much more usable and the device more pocketable.

It’s an expensive device, demanding $1,799, but it doubles up as an 8-inch tablet and a 6.3-inch smartphone, depending on your use.

Like its Pixel 9 siblings, the Fold includes the Tensor G4 SoC, mated to 16GB of RAM. It also reserves a portion of that memory for AI applications. It also includes 256GB of internal storage, a 4,650mAh battery with 21W wired charging, and a 48MP+10.5MP+10.5MP main, telephoto, and ultrawide camera setup.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Improved design • 8-inch folding display • Seven years of software updates MSRP: $1,799.00 The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Pre-order See price at Google Store Pre-order See price at Best Buy Pre-order

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs:

Display: 8-inch (2,152 x 2,076) and 6-inch (2,424 x 1,080)

8-inch (2,152 x 2,076) and 6-inch (2,424 x 1,080) SoC: Tensor G4

Tensor G4 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 48, 10.5, and 10.5MP

48, 10.5, and 10.5MP Front camera: 10 and 10MP

10 and 10MP Battery: 4,650mAh

4,650mAh Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra

It’s no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S series devices make our lists of best devices. If you’re looking for the best phones with 12GB of RAM, the latest and greatest from Sammy offers two options: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

These devices are all that and a bag of chips, really. They are among the best you’ll find in all of 2024. Highlights include powerful performance, gorgeous screens, stunning camera systems, and more.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy s24 Ultra is the best of the bunch, and it’s the only version that comes with an S Pen. It may also be a bit overkill, though. If you need some more details and guidance on which might be a better purchase for you, we have a full Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Powerful, flexible cameras • Excellent update commitment • Brilliant flat display MSRP: $1,299.99 The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Samsung 1TB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Bright, sharp 1440p display • Excellent update commitment • Handy Galaxy AI features MSRP: $999.99 New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Amazon 512GB See price at Amazon Save $200.99 256GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Samsung 512GB

Galaxy S24 Plus specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+

6.7-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 12, 10, and 50MP

12, 10, and 50MP Front cameras: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,900mAh

4,900mAh Software: Android 14

Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 12, 10, 50, and 200MP

12, 10, 50, and 200MP Front cameras: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Even if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers more RAM, Samsung is arguably the foldable phone leader. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the more refined phone. Now in its sixth generation, the foldable offers a 7.6-inch inner and 6.3-inch outer display.

It has similar specs to its predecessor but does have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC mated to 12GB of RAM. With storage up to 1TB, it offers more room for content than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It also supports Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus, even if it doesn’t come with the device.

That said, it’s expensive. The device costs at least $1,899, a $100 premium over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner and lighter • Sizeable cover display • Great performance MSRP: $1,899.99 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs:

Display: 7.6-inch 1,856 x 2,160 and 6.3-inch 904 x 2,316

7.6-inch 1,856 x 2,160 and 6.3-inch 904 x 2,316 SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 10MP, 4MP UDC

10MP, 4MP UDC Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Software: Android 14

OnePlus 12

OnePlus’ track record continues in all its glory, and the OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones with 12GB of RAM. And if you want to get wild, there are also versions with 16GB and 24GB.

This time around, we found that the OnePlus 12 makes much less sacrifices than previous iterations. Of course, its $800 price point is also pretty nice. That said, you get a gorgeous design, great performance, a beautiful LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and high-speed charging (80W in the USA or 100W elsewhere).

All that said, there are some sacrifices. The IP65 rating isn’t as good as we would expect, and the cameras can be underwhelming, especially in low light. It is still one of the best phones with 12GB of RAM, though, and you can get even more.

OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12 Bright, sharp display • Blistering-fast charging • Approachable price MSRP: $799.00 The flagship killer returns. The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand that never settles. The phone offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more. See price at Amazon See price at OnePlus See price at OnePlus Glacial White - India

OnePlus 12 specs:

Display: 6.82-inch, QHD+

6.82-inch, QHD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12/16/24GB

12/16/24GB Storage: 256/512/1,024GB Cameras: 48, 50, and 64MP

48, 50, and 64MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,400mAh

5,400mAh Software: Android 14

Nothing Phone 2

If you’re looking for a high-end experience on a tighter budget, the Nothing Phone 2 is definitely one of the best phones with 12 GB of RAM. The base version will come with 8GB of RAM, so you’ll need to upgrade to either the 256GB or 512GB storage versions to get 12GB of RAM. These start at $699.

No one can deny the Nothing Phone 2 is a very unique phone, both minimalistic and flashy. It also features very good performance. Though its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is older, it still performs very nicely. We had no issues during our review, and we also loved its gorgeous OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the primary camera is very solid, and great battery life.

Of course, there are some sacrifices to be had at such a nice price point. It only has an IP54 rating, the speakers aren’t very good, and we’re not fans of the ultrawide camera. Otherwise, it is a great handset!

If you want to save some money, there’s also the Nothing Phone 2a (£319.99 at Amazon). It is actually a pretty good budget phone, and it gets pretty close to the Nothing Phone 2 experience. The higher-pend version has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone 2 Nothing Phone 2 Expertly crafted, effortlessly cool design • Flagship-tier performance • Excellent value MSRP: $599.00 The Nothing Phone gets a power boost. Building on the success of Nothing's debut Android handset, the Nothing Phone 2 features the same unique transparent look and Glyph lighting but adds more processing power, a larger screen and battery, and makes some subtle design tweaks. You can also buy this one in the US! See price at Amazon See price at Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 specs:

Display: 6.7-inch, Full HD+

6.7-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8/12GB

8/12GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Cameras: 50 and 50MP

50 and 50MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 13

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

ASUS Zenfone devices used to be known for their small profiles and great value, touting very accessible price points. The manufacturer really changed things up with the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, though. It is as close to high-end territory as they get, and the $900 price tag is more than we’re used to from this line-up.

That said, it is a great phone, and we can confidently say it’s among the best phones with 12GB of RAM. It is nicely built, uniquely designed, offers fast 65W charging, and top-tier performance. Additionally, you get a nice set of features and AI enhancements.

In fact, this phone is more similar to the ASUS ROG series than the Zenfone line-up we’re used to. This makes it a great option for gamers and casual users alike.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Nicely built • Universal fast charging • Good AI features MSRP: $899.99 Bigger and better than ever. The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is the successor to the compact Zenfone 10, but it's built in a completely different guise. With a much larger 6.78-inch form factor, triple camera array, and premium aesthetic, the phone brings Zenfone series favorites and new additions to a larger display. See price at Amazon Zenfone 11 Ultra

Zenfone 11 Ultra specs:

Display: 6.78-inch, Full HD+

6.78-inch, Full HD+ SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12/16GB

12/16GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 32, and 13MP

50, 32, and 13MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,500mAh

5,500mAh Software: Android 14

Sony Xperia 1 V

The Sony Xperia 1 V gracefully enters the list of the best phones with 12GB of RAM, especially for those who appreciate the company’s minimalist yet high-quality design. At $1,400, it’s a costly phone, but it’s also an excellent one.

While the display tech is slightly older, it’s still an impressive 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has stunning performance, excellent battery life, and the camera system makes it stand out from the competition. And performance is nothing short of great.

By the way, this phone is also on our list of the best camera phones. The photos are great, but its video capabilities make it unique. It can shoot 4K video at 120fps, and the quality is excellent. It’s really an amazing phone if you can get past the slightly outrageous price.

Sony has since rolled out the Xperia VI ($1199 at Amazon), but it’s not available in the US.

Sony Xperia 1 V Sony Xperia 1 V Excellent battery life • Great build • Improved cameras MSRP: $1,399.99 A classic, refined. Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience. See price at Amazon Save $1.99

Xperia 1 V specs:

Display: 6.5-inch, 4K

6.5-inch, 4K SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP

48, 12, and 12MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 13

FAQs

What does RAM stand for? RAM stands for Random Access Memory.

What does RAM do? RAM’s primary purpose is to store temporary files for immediate use. This memory is usually much faster than your storage memory, making it the best candidate for active processes. It makes accessing multiple tasks at once much quicker and more efficient.

Do I really need 12GB of RAM? We’ve dug deep into the topic in our RAM testing. Our verdict is that, ideally, a modern phone should have 8-12GB of RAM. A phone with this much memory should offer enough performance to keep your phone running snappy no matter what you do with it. Anything below might give you some slowdowns; anything more is probably overkill.

Does more RAM improve gaming? Given that games use a lot of memory, RAM can be an essential spec to look out for if you’re a heavy gamer. A device with more RAM will be able to keep more data handy for immediate use, which is a common need while playing resource-intensive games.