Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Phones with 12GB of RAM: What are your best options?
More companies are releasing phones with 12GB of RAM these days. Having as much RAM as possible makes sense if you plan to keep your phone for a long time or are a true multitasking beast. While 12GB of RAM for a phone may be overkill for some, it could become standard on flagship Android phones a few years down the line. In fact, we’ve seen flagships breach the 16GB mark in 2024. If you really want at least 12GB of RAM, here are our favorite options.
The best phones with 12GB of RAM
Editor’s note: As new devices launch, we’ll regularly update this list of the best phones with 12GB of RAM.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google took things to another level with its Pixel 6 series in 2021, and the 2022 Pixel 7 series only took things to the next level. In 2023, the Pixel 8 series brought some refinement to the line, but there were still improvements to be made. Roll on to 2024, with the release of the Pixel 9 series, and specifically, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
The XL is effectively the Pixel 8 Pro’s successor, offering buyers the largest traditional design of the Pixel 9 range. It includes a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen, 5,060mAh battery, and 37W wired charging,
Internally, it packs the Tensor G4 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. That’s right — we’ve crossed the 12GB threshold in 2024. Some of this RAM is reserved for AI applications, so users have around 13GB to play with. That’s still plenty for memory-demanding uses.
This larger phone demands a higher premium. Google sells the device for $1,099 — $100 more than the Pixel 8 Pro. If you don’t have that amount sitting around and don’t need a large display, the Pixel 9 ($799 at Amazon) also offers 12GB of RAM.
Pixel 9 Pro XL specs:
- Display: 6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992
- SoC: Google Tensor G4
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 128/256/512/1,024GB
- Cameras: 50, 48, and 48MP
- Front camera: 42MP
- Battery: 5,060mAh
- Software: Android 14
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
If you feel adventurous and want to be on the bleeding edge of technology, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the phone for you. The second-generation Google foldable phone addresses several oddities with the first edition. It offers a more traditional aspect ratio, which makes the outer screen much more usable and the device more pocketable.
It’s an expensive device, demanding $1,799, but it doubles up as an 8-inch tablet and a 6.3-inch smartphone, depending on your use.
Like its Pixel 9 siblings, the Fold includes the Tensor G4 SoC, mated to 16GB of RAM. It also reserves a portion of that memory for AI applications. It also includes 256GB of internal storage, a 4,650mAh battery with 21W wired charging, and a 48MP+10.5MP+10.5MP main, telephoto, and ultrawide camera setup.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs:
- Display: 8-inch (2,152 x 2,076) and 6-inch (2,424 x 1,080)
- SoC: Tensor G4
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Cameras: 48, 10.5, and 10.5MP
- Front camera: 10 and 10MP
- Battery: 4,650mAh
- Software: Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra
It’s no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S series devices make our lists of best devices. If you’re looking for the best phones with 12GB of RAM, the latest and greatest from Sammy offers two options: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
These devices are all that and a bag of chips, really. They are among the best you’ll find in all of 2024. Highlights include powerful performance, gorgeous screens, stunning camera systems, and more.
Of course, the Samsung Galaxy s24 Ultra is the best of the bunch, and it’s the only version that comes with an S Pen. It may also be a bit overkill, though. If you need some more details and guidance on which might be a better purchase for you, we have a full Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra comparison.
Galaxy S24 Plus specs:
- Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256/512GB
- Cameras: 12, 10, and 50MP
- Front cameras: 12MP
- Battery: 4,900mAh
- Software: Android 14
Galaxy S24 Ultra specs:
- Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the USA, or Exynos 2400 in other markets
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
- Cameras: 12, 10, 50, and 200MP
- Front cameras: 12MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Software: Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Even if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers more RAM, Samsung is arguably the foldable phone leader. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the more refined phone. Now in its sixth generation, the foldable offers a 7.6-inch inner and 6.3-inch outer display.
It has similar specs to its predecessor but does have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC mated to 12GB of RAM. With storage up to 1TB, it offers more room for content than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It also supports Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus, even if it doesn’t come with the device.
That said, it’s expensive. The device costs at least $1,899, a $100 premium over its predecessor.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs:
- Display: 7.6-inch 1,856 x 2,160 and 6.3-inch 904 x 2,316
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
- Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP
- Front camera: 10MP, 4MP UDC
- Battery: 4,400mAh
- Software: Android 14
OnePlus 12
OnePlus’ track record continues in all its glory, and the OnePlus 12 is one of the best phones with 12GB of RAM. And if you want to get wild, there are also versions with 16GB and 24GB.
This time around, we found that the OnePlus 12 makes much less sacrifices than previous iterations. Of course, its $800 price point is also pretty nice. That said, you get a gorgeous design, great performance, a beautiful LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and high-speed charging (80W in the USA or 100W elsewhere).
All that said, there are some sacrifices. The IP65 rating isn’t as good as we would expect, and the cameras can be underwhelming, especially in low light. It is still one of the best phones with 12GB of RAM, though, and you can get even more.
OnePlus 12 specs:
- Display: 6.82-inch, QHD+
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12/16/24GB
- Storage: 256/512/1,024GB
- Cameras: 48, 50, and 64MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5,400mAh
- Software: Android 14
Nothing Phone 2
If you’re looking for a high-end experience on a tighter budget, the Nothing Phone 2 is definitely one of the best phones with 12 GB of RAM. The base version will come with 8GB of RAM, so you’ll need to upgrade to either the 256GB or 512GB storage versions to get 12GB of RAM. These start at $699.
No one can deny the Nothing Phone 2 is a very unique phone, both minimalistic and flashy. It also features very good performance. Though its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is older, it still performs very nicely. We had no issues during our review, and we also loved its gorgeous OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the primary camera is very solid, and great battery life.
Of course, there are some sacrifices to be had at such a nice price point. It only has an IP54 rating, the speakers aren’t very good, and we’re not fans of the ultrawide camera. Otherwise, it is a great handset!
If you want to save some money, there’s also the Nothing Phone 2a (£319.99 at Amazon). It is actually a pretty good budget phone, and it gets pretty close to the Nothing Phone 2 experience. The higher-pend version has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.
Nothing Phone 2 specs:
- Display: 6.7-inch, Full HD+
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- RAM: 8/12GB
- Storage: 128/256/512GB
- Cameras: 50 and 50MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 4,700mAh
- Software: Android 13
ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
ASUS Zenfone devices used to be known for their small profiles and great value, touting very accessible price points. The manufacturer really changed things up with the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra, though. It is as close to high-end territory as they get, and the $900 price tag is more than we’re used to from this line-up.
That said, it is a great phone, and we can confidently say it’s among the best phones with 12GB of RAM. It is nicely built, uniquely designed, offers fast 65W charging, and top-tier performance. Additionally, you get a nice set of features and AI enhancements.
In fact, this phone is more similar to the ASUS ROG series than the Zenfone line-up we’re used to. This makes it a great option for gamers and casual users alike.
Zenfone 11 Ultra specs:
- Display: 6.78-inch, Full HD+
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12/16GB
- Storage: 256/512GB
- Cameras: 50, 32, and 13MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5,500mAh
- Software: Android 14
Sony Xperia 1 V
The Sony Xperia 1 V gracefully enters the list of the best phones with 12GB of RAM, especially for those who appreciate the company’s minimalist yet high-quality design. At $1,400, it’s a costly phone, but it’s also an excellent one.
While the display tech is slightly older, it’s still an impressive 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has stunning performance, excellent battery life, and the camera system makes it stand out from the competition. And performance is nothing short of great.
By the way, this phone is also on our list of the best camera phones. The photos are great, but its video capabilities make it unique. It can shoot 4K video at 120fps, and the quality is excellent. It’s really an amazing phone if you can get past the slightly outrageous price.
Sony has since rolled out the Xperia VI ($1199 at Amazon), but it’s not available in the US.
Xperia 1 V specs:
- Display: 6.5-inch, 4K
- SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256/512GB
- Cameras: 48, 12, and 12MP
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Software: Android 13
FAQs
RAM stands for Random Access Memory.
RAM’s primary purpose is to store temporary files for immediate use. This memory is usually much faster than your storage memory, making it the best candidate for active processes. It makes accessing multiple tasks at once much quicker and more efficient.
We’ve dug deep into the topic in our RAM testing. Our verdict is that, ideally, a modern phone should have 8-12GB of RAM. A phone with this much memory should offer enough performance to keep your phone running snappy no matter what you do with it. Anything below might give you some slowdowns; anything more is probably overkill.
Given that games use a lot of memory, RAM can be an essential spec to look out for if you’re a heavy gamer. A device with more RAM will be able to keep more data handy for immediate use, which is a common need while playing resource-intensive games.