Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: What's the difference?

Samsung’s flagship smartphones for 2024 pack a few surprises, with the Plus model in the Galaxy S24 series gaining some long-lost flagship features. The higher-end S24 Ultra, meanwhile, has seen fewer changes and even a small price increase. With the spec gap narrowing to such a dramatic degree then, is it still worth paying top dollar for Samsung’s top-end phone this generation? Find out in our Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra comparison.

Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: At a glance The Galaxy S24 Ultra is slightly larger in every dimension and 35g heavier than the S24 Plus.

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US. However, the S24 Plus will ship with an Exynos 2400 chip outside North America.

The S24 Ultra has a better primary sensor and an extra 5x telephoto lens.

Samsung’s S Pen is included with the S24 Ultra and slots into the phone. You don’t get any stylus functionality with the S24 Plus.

The S24 Ultra costs more than the S24 Plus. Keep reading to learn more about the differences between the S24 Plus and Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+ resolution (3,120 x 1,440)

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6.8-inch AMOLED, QHD+ resolution

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

HDR10+

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 12GB LPDDR5X

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB or 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256, 512GB, or 1TB

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 4,900mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5,000mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

- 50MP main

f/1.8, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.4 μm, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV



- 10MP telephoto

3x optical zoom

1.12 μm, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV



Front:

- 12MP

f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rear:

- 200MP main

f/1.7, OIS



-12MP ultrawide, f/2.4, 120-degree FoV

1/3.52-inch sensor



- 50MP telephoto

5x optical zoom, f/3.4, 22-degree FoV

OIS



- 10MP telephoto 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, 36-degree FoV OIS



Front:

- 12MP

f/2.2, 8-degree FoV, AF

Video

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Rear:

8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rear:

8K at 24/30fps (main lens only)

4K at 30/60fps (all lenses)



Front:

4K at 30/60fps

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1

UWB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G (mmWave + Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

USB 3.2 Gen 1

UWB

Security

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

7 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor

7 years of security updates

IP rating

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra IP68

Software

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Android 14

One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Android 14

One UI 6.1

S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus No

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Yes

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back

Aluminum frame

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gorilla Glass Armor on the front and back

Titanium frame

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm

197g

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 162.6 x 79 x 8.6mm

233g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, Titanium Gray



Based on the spec sheet alone, it’s hard to justify why the Galaxy S24 Ultra costs $300 more than the S24 Plus. Both Samsung flagships sport nearly the same display size, resolution, processing hardware, and battery capacities. But the devil’s in the details and there are certainly a few major differences that swing the pendulum in the S24 Ultra’s favor.

Starting with the display, the S24 Ultra offers a 0.1-inch larger canvas than the Plus. This is a diagonal inch, so the difference in area is larger than you’d think. Furthermore, the S24 Ultra’s signature boxy design offers slightly more screen real estate vs the S24 Plus. Having said that, the Plus model has received an upgrade this year in the form of a QHD+ resolution LTPO display that matches the Ultra. Both phones can also reach an eye-searing 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

In terms of processing, all models of the S24 Ultra will house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. However, Samsung will only include that chip in North American models of the S24 Plus. The rest of the world will get the South Korean company’s in-house Exynos 2400 instead. It’s a bewildering decision and could have an impact on performance and battery life for international S24 Plus buyers.

The S24 Ultra has better cameras and is marginally more durable than the S24 Plus.

Photography and videography is where the two phones really start to pull apart from each other. The Ultra nets you a 200MP primary sensor instead of 50MP on the S24 Plus. Likewise, the larger phone packs an extra 50MP telephoto lens that offers optical zoom up to 5x. The increased resolution over the Plus model’s 10MP 3x lens should help it deliver excellent long-range shots.

Elsewhere, the S24 Ultra scores only minor wins over its less-expensive sibling like support for Wi-Fi 7 over Wi-Fi 6E and a Titanium frame instead of Aluminum. The highest-end smartphone does get better front and rear protection in the front of Gorilla Glass Armor. Samsung says the latter reduces screen glare and delivers significantly more scratch and impact resistance. Still, you’d be hard pressed to notice these differences day-to-day.

However, the S24 Ultra has a trick up its sleeve in the form of Samsung’s S Pen, which you won’t find on any other phone. It’s the perfect note-taking and annotation tool, especially with the rectangular display on the Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: Design and size comparison

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra don’t share the same silhouette, which is rare for modern flagship phones. Some may prefer the curved corners of the S24 Plus as it feels more natural to hold, especially without a case. On the other hand, the S24 Ultra feels much more maximalist in how it doesn’t waste any real estate. It’s also the more iconic design of the two and won’t get confused for a cheaper smartphone at a glance.

That said, the S24 Ultra’s larger body and included S Pen come at the expense of weight. At 233g, it’s not far off from some foldables like the OnePlus Open. The only other mainstream smartphone in its weight class is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The S24 Plus weighs 36 grams less, landing at a more reasonable 197g.

Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: Cameras

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 Ultra houses a versatile camera array that outclasses the S24 Plus. But even setting aside the additional zoom lens, the S24 Ultra’s headlining 200MP primary shooter is higher resolution than the 50MP sensor found in Samsung’s S24 Plus. It’s also physically larger and can let in much more light. This translates to much better low-light performance. While you can opt to capture full resolution images on both phones, you’ll see more detail resolved in the Ultra’s 200MP shots.

Samsung decided to replace the 10x optical zoom sensor on last year’s S23 Ultra with a new 50MP 5x shooter on the S24 Ultra this year. The company argued that the higher resolution makes up for the shorter focal length. Regardless, the Ultra still delivers longer zoom and higher resolution than the smaller S24 phones.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers longer range and higher-quality zoom.

AI has become a big focus for smartphone makers in 2024 and that holds true for Samsung as well. The company has stated that the S24 Ultra combines raw hardware with AI to deliver better zoom and noise reduction for night-time shots. Apart from that, however, it hasn’t artificially locked features so you’ll get all of the generative AI powered editing tools on the S24 Plus as well. We like this strategy, especially since Google reserved some AI features for the Pixel 8 Pro.

We’re currently testing the S24 series’ cameras, so stay tuned for comparison shots and our full review of both smartphones.

Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: Battery life and charging

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Samsung has given the S24 Plus a larger battery this generation, landing it just shy of the S24 Ultra’s capacity. There’s only a 100mAh or 2% difference between the two smartphones.

In the real world, you can expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery to last two days of light to moderate use. The same can be said for the S24 Plus’ 4,900mAh cell as well, especially given that it has a slightly smaller display to match.

The S24 Plus and Ultra have nearly identical battery and charging specs.

Both S24 phones feature identical charging speeds on paper, with support for Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 2.0. However, the S24 Ultra could draw the maximum 45W charging power for slightly longer if it packs a better cooling system than the Plus model. Regardless of which phone you get, expect sub-one hour wired charging times. Likewise, a full charge using fast wireless charging will take between one to two hours on either phone.

Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: Price and availability

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Galaxy S24 Plus: Starts at $999 Galaxy S24 Ultra: Starts at $1,299

Samsung hiked the Ultra model’s price by a whopping $100 this generation, while leaving the S24 Plus unchanged at $999. For many buyers, $1,299 may seem like a high bar but it’s the only way to get the excellent S Pen and Samsung’s most versatile smartphone camera array. With that in mind, value shoppers will prefer the Galaxy S24 Plus as it delivers most of the specs at a 30% lower starting price.

On the subject of a good deal, Samsung will double the storage of both phones if you pre-order them until January 31. This deal translates to a $120 reduction if you were eyeing the 512GB model of either phone or even the 1TB variant that’s exclusive to the Ultra. You’ll also get another $100 in store credit if you pre-order via Samsung’s website.

Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Based on everything we’ve seen so far, the S24 Plus is the more reasonable choice for most smartphone buyers. It packs the majority of features you’d get from the more-expensive flagship without breaching the all-important $1,000 benchmark.

Samsung also bestowed the S24 Plus with a few spec bumps this year that puts it within striking distance of the Ultra model. The higher resolution display and larger battery were key selling points for the largest smartphone in prior years, but it has now trickled down a notch. Having said that, buyers outside the US may have to contend with Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip. The S24 Ultra, meanwhile, will ship with the same SoC worldwide.

Moreover, the S Pen, enhanced zoom capability, and unique form factor remain reason enough to purchase the Ultra instead. Creatives and power users will surely appreciate the little extras on the S24 Ultra as well. So with that in mind, which smartphone would you rather buy?

Galaxy S24 Plus vs S24 Ultra: FAQ

Are the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra waterproof? Yes, both the S24 Plus and Ultra are IP68 water and dust resistant.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra have an SD card slot? No, both the S24 Plus and Ultra lack an SD card slot for expandable memory.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra have dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, both the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra have dual SIM and eSIM support.

Do the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra have a headphone jack? Unfortunately, Samsung did away with the headphone jack on its flagships a few years ago. Neither the S24 Plus nor the Ultra have a 3.5mm jack.