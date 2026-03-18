PSA: Those trendy rear screens won't work with Pixels, because Google

Xteink

TL;DR Google’s Pixel devices do not support those magnetically attaching wireless displays you might have seen in the wild.

This is because Google’s Pixel devices do not support Miracast, a free and open protocol for wireless video casting.

This limitation also prevents Pixel owners from connecting to Samsung or LG TVs.

Secondary screens on phones are making a comeback. In addition to the Xiaomi 17 Pro’s embedded secondary screen and special phone cases with built-in displays, there’s a growing trend for detachable screens that latch magnetically onto the backs of certain phones. The Xteink X4 with an E-Ink display or the plethora of generic selfie monitors are prime examples of the accessory I’m talking about. It attaches to the back of your iPhone or Android device and can be used as a distraction-free e-reader.

However, if you were hoping to use one of those magnetic screens with a Pixel device, you are in for disappointment. That also applies to the latest Pixel 10 series, which allows these chic displays to snap magnetically because of internal magnets, but can’t cast to them.

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The reason behind the inability of Pixel devices to support secondary wireless displays, as also highlighted in a Reddit post by user PaddyLandau, is their lack of Miracast support. Miracast is a popular open standard that allows devices to wirelessly cast video to screens or smart TVs.

While a broad range of Android devices, alongside Windows and Linux machines, support Miracast, Google dropped compatibility nearly a decade ago. This was done to promote Google’s own Cast protocol, which allows Android devices to mirror their screens more securely to TVs with Android or Google TV interface, Nest Hub smart displays, or the Chromecast line of TV sticks.

While the Nexus 5 was the last Google device to officially support Miracast, which means no Pixel device officially supports it, some Android manufacturers have retained the functionality.

In addition to accessories with secondary displays, the lack of Miracast support also causes a mismatch with big screens that don’t support Chromecast. For instance, you wouldn’t be able to use Pixel’s Screen Cast with an LG or Samsung TV because they support Miracast and AirPlay but not Chromecast, leaving them at the mercy of external devices, such as Chromecast dongles.

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