A second screen for selfies? This iPhone case is something Android makers should steal

TL;DR This smartphone case features a second display for selfie previews, allowing users to take selfies using the primary camera of their phone.

It’s only designed for the iPhone 17 Pro, but the concept is cool enough to be adapted for Android phones as well.

It also features a built-in slot for a 2TB microSD card, allowing users to expand their phone’s storage.

If you read Android Authority regularly, you know we’re obsessed with our phone cases. We love talking about innovative cases, even if they’re not necessarily Android phone cases, like this one. A company called Dockcase has made a phone case that comes with an unusual advantage — a secondary display for selfie previews. Called the Selfix case (h/t GSMArena), it’s designed specifically for the iPhone 17 Pro, though we don’t see why something like this can’t be built for an Android phone.

The case features a 1.60-inch AMOLED Touchscreen with a 480 x 480 pixel resolution at the back. This display is designed to help iPhone 17 Pro users take selfies using the main cameras of the phone instead of the front cameras — a pretty cool idea. Of course, the case will draw power from the phone itself, which could ultimately take a toll on battery life. Thankfully, it doesn’t require anything else except power to function, so users can just snap it on and start using it.

Android phones, of course, are no strangers to second screens. We’ve seen brands experiment with the idea for years, from the LG V10 and V20’s tiny ticker display to the Meizu Pro 7’s rear AMOLED panel and even Nubia’s dual-screen phones. More recently, Xiaomi brought the concept back with the Xiaomi 17 Pro, which features a rear display for camera previews and quick info. So the idea clearly works. It just hasn’t made its way into mainstream Android accessories yet.

Apart from the second screen, the Selfix case also features expandable storage. It has a built-in slot where users can slip in a 2TB microSD card to expand their phone’s storage. Pretty neat, indeed.

Once available, the case will be offered in Oat White, Blush Pink, and Midnight Black colorways. There’s no word on pricing and availability for the Selfix case just yet, or any indication that the company will produce something like this for Android phones in the future. Many moons ago, there was an Indiegogo startup that showcased a $200 case for Android phones with a second display. That one even promised to run ChromeOS on the second display, but unfortunately, it never materialized.

