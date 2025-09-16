Here's your first official look at the first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship phones

Xiaomi

TL;DR Xiaomi has officially shown off the design of the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max.

The flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones will feature a secondary display at the back.

It will be able to show app info, display various clock faces, act as a selfie viewfinder for the rear cameras, and more.

Xiaomi has dropped a teaser video for the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, giving us our first official look at the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 smartphones. Set to launch later this month, the new Xiaomi flagships already stand out as some of 2026’s most unique premium phones, thanks to a bold new addition — a second display at the back.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

The teaser confirms earlier leaks, showing off what Xiaomi is calling the “Magic Back Screen.” It looks like this secondary display can do a bunch of things, including showing different clock faces, serving as a selfie viewfinder with the rear cameras, showing app info, and displaying colorful designs. That said, the teaser only scratches the surface, and Xiaomi may have more tricks for this feature than what meets the eye in the teaser.

Interestingly, this isn’t Xiaomi’s first stab at a rear screen on a flagship smartphone. The Mi 11 Ultra, launched in 2021, also featured a small 1.1-inch AMOLED panel on the back, but it was far more limited. This time, the “Magic Back Screen” on the Xiaomi 17 Pro lineup looks like a more ambitious take. What do you think of the design? Is it something you’d like more Android flagships to adopt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Besides that standout second display, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max also feature a Leica logo under the cameras, confirming that the two brands are again collaborating to tune the photography setup.

Follow