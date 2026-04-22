This could be 2026’s best smartphone, if only it didn't rip off Apple's Liquid Glass

I really hoped the Android world had quickly gotten over Apple’s clearly style-over-substance Liquid Glass UX redesign. We’re nearly universally agreed that it looks like something scraped from 2007-era Microsoft, and that’s before we even get to the accessibility headaches. So imagine my surprise when I booted up the new OPPO Find X9 Ultra and was greeted by an almost carbon-copy of the latest iPhones.

What’s more bizarre is that, while there’s undeniably been a touch of Apple-inspired design in recent versions of ColorOS on devices like the OnePlus 15 or OPPO Find X9 Pro, earlier builds mostly avoided this excessive glassy sheen. Pill-shaped elements and overly squircle quick settings might not be to my taste, but they’re at least defensible as aesthetic choices. I don’t even mind a bit of transparency.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

But somewhere between ColorOS version 16.0.5 and 16.0.7 with my Ultra review unit, OPPO seems to have flipped the switch on a full-glass effect. Worst of all, I can’t find a way to turn it off. It’s also telling that many of ColorOS’ own apps — Photos, Video, Weather — haven’t been updated to match. This feels less like a cohesive redesign and more like a rushed layer slapped over the top, without much deeper integration outside of a few specific cases.

But what really hurts my head is that OPPO and OnePlus have already invested heavily in building something distinctive with ColorOS. I’m not alone in enjoying recent iterations for their tasteful design and genuinely useful features. It’s often struck a nice balance between Google’s gaudier Material 3 Expressive and a more practical, grounded UX. The camera app is a perfect example: simple enough for a quick snap, but with advanced controls just a toggle away. Now, by borrowing Apple’s design language, there are fewer options visible at any one time.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra OPPO Find X9 Ultra OPPO Find X9 Ultra OPPO Find X9 Pro OPPO Find X9 Pro OPPO Find X9 Pro

Worse still, the Find X9 Ultra is a phone with a strong identity of its own. It positions itself as a powerhouse for gamers and multitaskers, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip rather than the MediaTek silicon in the rest of the Find X9 lineup. OPPO has also gone big on camera hardware, with a 3x zoom 200MP sensor and a 10x 50MP periscope lens that make for a genuinely compelling photography package. It’s even leaned into its Hasselblad partnership to reinforce those flagship credentials. In short, this is a device that goes well beyond the mainstream.

Why spend the time building amazing hardware only to plaster it with someone else's UI?

Where Liquid Glass fits into that philosophy is beyond me; if anything, it actively detracts from what the phone does so well. I should be talking about the cameras, the snappy performance, and the premium build. Instead, I’m stuck harping on about Apple-inspired UI choices. Yes, looking like Apple might turn heads and even help brands occupy that same premium mindshare that Ultra handsets demand to occupy.

But once again, I’m left wondering why major Android brands producing genuinely world-class hardware don’t seem to have the same confidence in their ability to design equally compelling software. They’re not copying Apple’s approach to cameras or chassis design, so why follow on UI?

The marketing logic is just as baffling. Anyone who genuinely cares about Liquid Glass is probably already in Apple’s camp and will buy an iPhone regardless. They don’t want an imitation, even if the hardware is objectively better. Android brands have been falling into that trap for over a decade. People aren’t just buying into Apple for the look — they’re buying the ecosystem, the blue bubbles, and the whole “it just works” narrative.

Enough of the imitation game

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

In truth, this frustration predates OPPO’s latest copy-and-paste moment. Android brands have long taken cues from the iPhone—from ditching the headphone jack to experimenting with their own takes on Dynamic Island. The prevailing wisdom seems to be that if Apple does it, it’s at least safe to follow — even if it’s not particularly smart.

I appreciate that the smartphone market is tougher than ever and that risk aversion is often necessary just to stay afloat. Some might even like OPPO’s new design, and there are probably a few kudos to be earned for keeping up with the latest UX trends. But there’s still value in being a clearly identifiable brand, and distinct looks are part of what makes Android worth choosing over an iPhone.

Try too hard to look like an iPhone and we'll forget what you can really do.

Say what you will about Pixel and Material or Galaxy and One UI, but their distinct blend of hardware and software keeps them instantly recognizable and worth buying for their own reasons. Even from the front, a seasoned smartphone fan can pick them out of a lineup. OnePlus and, more recently, OPPO held a similar aura, but decisions like this are undermining the huge effort that had gone into brand building.

If you try too hard to look like an iPhone, don’t be surprised when people forget who you are. I’ll leave it there and get back to enjoying the Find X9 Ultra’s otherwise excellent hardware.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow