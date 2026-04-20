When will it end? Galaxy S25 series gets tenth One UI 8.5 beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the tenth One UI 8.5 beta (firmware ZZDD) for the Galaxy S25 series in South Korea, India, Germany, the UK, and the US.

The 915MB update includes the April 2026 security patch, new AI features, and fixes for camera “green lines,” call screen delays, and Bluetooth crashes.

Reports suggest a stable One UI 8.5 rollout could begin in South Korea on April 30, with other regions following around May 4.

If you were hoping to taste Android 16 on your Galaxy S25 series flagship, you’ll still have to wait a bit more. Samsung is back with yet another One UI 8.5 beta, now at Beta 10. Tarun Vats reports on X that One UI 8.5 beta 10, with firmware version ending in ZZDD, is rolling out to Galaxy S25 series owners in South Korea, India, Germany, and the UK.

Given Samsung’s previous plans, this update should also roll out to the Galaxy S25 series in the US very soon, and comments on the post indicate it’s already happening.

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This ZZDD build is approximately 915 MB and includes the April 5, 2026 security patch level. Big highlights from the changelog are “new AI features” and a ton of bug fixes: Added new AI features.

Fixed an issue where the incoming call screen appears late or shows a black screen when receiving a call.

Fixed a proximity sensor error during calls.

Fixed an issue where green lines appear when recording videos in 4K HDR with the camera in certain 3rd party apps.

Improved Bluetooth crash issues.

Improved multi-touch malfunction after using accessibility magnification.

Once again, we are left wondering how many betas Samsung will churn through before it finally blesses the Galaxy S25 series with a stable One UI 8.5 update. Leaks suggest stable One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 series could finally arrive in South Korea on April 30, which is still ten days away. Other regions will follow thereafter, with May 4 being suggested as the likely date.

While we appreciate that Samsung is doing its best to fix bugs, it’s still a little disappointing to see the company’s ex-flagship still running an outdated Android version, even though Android 16 has been out for months. We hope Samsung allocates more resources, fixes bugs, and rolls out a stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series soon.

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