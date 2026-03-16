OnePlus' US Community has turned into a 'ghost town,' users say

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus users in the US are reporting that the Community app and platform have been broken since last week.

Users say the US community has also seen very few announcements or updates in recent weeks.

Community forums for other regions, such as India and the global OnePlus forums, seem to be functioning normally.

OnePlus users in the United States are reporting that the company’s Community app and forums have been inaccessible for several days.

A user complaint received by Android Authority states that the issue began around March 11, with the platform either logging users out automatically or failing to load new posts. Attempts to sign back in reportedly result in connection or server errors.

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“US users are being logged out automatically, and any attempt to sign back in fails with connection errors. If you do manage to get the app to open, it’s not showing any new content — it’s basically a ghost town,” noted the user who contacted us about the situation.

Below are screenshots the user shared with us showing errors in OnePlus’s US community app while commenting or loading posts.

The issue appears to be limited to the United States. Community forums for other regions, such as India and the global OnePlus forums, seem to be functioning normally and continue to receive new posts and updates.

A few reports of the issue have also surfaced on Reddit, where some users say the US community has seen very few announcements or updates in recent weeks, despite other regional forums hosting discussions about software updates and device news.

A side effect of last year’s regional split? The apparent outage is particularly notable because OnePlus split its community platforms by region last year.

In September 2025, the company announced operational changes that moved US users from the global community platform to a dedicated US forum and Community app. Under the change, accounts registered in the United States could only log into US-specific community services starting September 26, 2025.

At the time, OnePlus said the move would create “a more localized experience” for its American users with tailored services.

However, the separation also means US users can no longer log into the global community using their existing accounts. If the US platform experiences issues, affected users may have no alternative official forum to report bugs or seek support.

The situation also comes at a time when questions about the company’s future operations are circulating online.

In January, a report claimed that OnePlus was being “dismantled” internally, prompting a strong response from the company. OnePlus flatly denied the claims and said its North American operations will remain fully active.

“OnePlus North America continues to operate, with full guarantee of users’ after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments,” the company had said at the time.

It’s unclear whether the current US community outage is related to any internal changes or simply a technical issue. We’ll reach out to OnePlus to ask whether the US community platform is experiencing an outage and when it might be restored.

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