This all-new OnePlus phone could deliver three days of battery life

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed more details about the upcoming OnePlus N6 smartphone.

The device has an 8,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and promises responsive performance for five years.

The phone launches on June 30 and could be priced under ~$212.

OnePlus previously confirmed that the OnePlus N6 was in the works. This budget phone marks the first in a brand-new family of devices, and is not to be confused with the Nord range. The brand has now revealed more details about the phone ahead of its full unveiling on June 30.

OnePlus has confirmed via email and social media that the OnePlus N6 packs an 8,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging. The firm says you should expect up to three days of usage due to this giant battery. It also claims that the battery should last for seven years before dropping to 80% effective capacity. I’m guessing this battery health figure is predicated on users charging the phone less often, rather than the battery withstanding more charges.

The manufacturer also says the new phone can maintain responsive performance for five years. That’s encouraging news if you want to keep the N6 for as long as possible.

That’s all we officially know about the phone for now, but official images show a device that looks very similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 6. It also looks like there are two or three rear camera lenses. However, it’s common practice for many low-end phones to ship with some dummy lenses.

The OnePlus N6 is coming to India, but there’s no word on a wider release. The company hasn’t revealed pricing just yet, either, although promotional material hints at a price below Rs 20,000 (~$212). So you should definitely keep an eye on this phone if you want a cheap yet long-lasting device.

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