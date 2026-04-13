First look: The OPPO Find X9 Ultra brings back leather and goes big on camera design

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR We got our first hands-on look at the OPPO Find X9 Ultra ahead of its official launch.

The phone marks a clear design shift from both the Find X8 Ultra and the rest of the Find X9 family.

Full specs remain under embargo, but the camera module tells its own story.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is finally arriving, and it’s a complete departure from the sleek, minimalist glass we saw on the Find X8 Ultra. Instead of following the “smooth-and-simple” trend, the X9 Ultra leans into a bold, tactile look that feels like a return to the series’ roots.

The biggest change is the return of vegan leather. After moving to matte glass with the X8, OPPO has brought back the two-panel aesthetic. The rear is split into a textured upper section for the massive camera housing and a matching lower section for the logo. In the hand, it feels much more premium and grippy —less like a slippery piece of tech and more like the Find X7 Ultra of old.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

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OPPO is also making sure you don’t confuse the Ultra with its siblings. While the standard Find X9 and X9 Pro stick to the usual (and arguably safer) glass-and-aluminum build, the Ultra stands out immediately with its leather finish and that huge circular Hasselblad housing. It doesn’t blend in; it’s meant to look like a dedicated camera.

Speaking of the camera, the module is a beast. It’s a raised circle with a polished metal ring that’s far more aggressive than the “Cosmos Ring” on the X8. The lenses are arranged asymmetrically behind a single glass pane, with Hasselblad branding tucked just below. Between the module’s size and the leather trim, it feels more like holding a Leica than a smartphone.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The unit we had our hands on comes in a dark, earthy brown that looks understated but expensive, especially with the metal frame sharing the same warm tint. It’s a cohesive, “grown-up” look.

OPPO still hasn’t gone official with full specs, but the rumors of a massive battery and next-gen sensors are hard to ignore. We’ve been tracking the leaks for months, including lots of details on what to expect from camera upgrades and hardware configurations. We’ll have the full breakdown once the official launch kicks off. That date is rapidly approaching: April 21.

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