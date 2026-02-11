OPPO Find X9 Ultra leak confirms massive camera bump

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The OPPO Find X9 Ultra was spotted in the wild.

The phone had a “confidentiality case” on it to hide the design, but you can still tell it has a large camera module.

This is going to be a competitive year for Android flagships. Outside of Samsung’s and Google’s devices, we also have the OPPO Find X9 Ultra to look forward to. Last month, a Weibo user spotted what appeared to be an engineering prototype out in the wild. Now the phone has been spotted once again.

A Weibo user (via Android Headlines) appears to have caught sight of someone in a crowd using the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. The handset has a “confidentiality case” over it, so we can’t make out the design. However, you can see a massive square-shaped bump hiding the likely equally massive camera module.

Based on earlier leaks, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to have a 10x 50MP periscope camera, a 200MP “super-large” main camera, and a 200MP “mid-telephoto” camera. It’s said that OPPO will not use Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP5 sensor and that the telephoto camera could have the best light-gathering capabilities in its class. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that the main camera’s light intake could surpass that of one-inch sensors.

OPPO’s upcoming flagship phone is expected to launch in China in March. According to a leak from Yogesh Brar, it could see a global release, setting it apart from previous OPPO Ultra phones.

