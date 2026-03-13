OPPO leak may have revealed details on Find X9s and a flagship tablet

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests that OPPO is working on a tablet and a compact phone.

The tablet is said to carry the model number OPD2511 and comes in four memory configurations.

The phone is claimed to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and four configurations.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. However, that’s not the only device OPPO is working on. A new leak suggests that the company has a tablet and compact waiting in the wings.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to reliable Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), OPPO has two devices currently in development. One of those devices appears to be a compact phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. This phone is said to come in four configurations: 12GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage, 12GB of RAM + 512 GB of storage, 16GB of RAM + 512 GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM + 1 TB of storage. It may also be available in four color options: Titanium, White, Cyan, and Orange. DCS does not mention the name of the phone, but it’s possible this could be the Find X9s.

Meanwhile, the other device is said to be a flagship tablet that carries the model number OPD2511. It appears this tablet may support 67W fast charging and will be available in three colors: Monet Purple, Dawn Gold, and Mocha Brown. Similar to the phone, this tablet has four configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB. The tipster adds that they’ve only seen a Wi-Fi version of the tablet.

Speaking of the OPPO Find X9s, the phone has previously been spotted in a Thai certification database. That listing revealed that the Find X9s has the model number CPH2873.

Follow