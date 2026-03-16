The OPPO Find X9 Ultra's 10x camera is looking more and more like a beast

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed a key detail about the OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s 50MP 10x camera.

The 10x camera will apparently offer an f/3.5 aperture, which is a major upgrade over the f/4.9 aperture on the S23 Ultra’s 10x camera.

The Find X9 Ultra is also tipped to offer a 200MP LYT-901 main camera, a 200MP 3x camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

We haven’t seen a camera phone with a 10x camera since 2023’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, OPPO is tipped to revive the feature for the Find X9 Ultra, and a new leak has revealed a key detail about this shooter.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station reports that the 50MP 10x periscope camera has an f/3.5 aperture. Check out the machine-translated post below.

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How does this aperture size compare to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10x camera, though? Well, Samsung’s phone features a much narrower f/4.9 aperture. In fact, Digital Chat Station says OPPO’s wider aperture lets in three times more light than the Samsung phone’s aperture.

Do you want a 10x camera on your phone? 17 votes Yes, absolutely 76 % It would be nice to have but not a must 12 % No, I'm happy with 2x to 5x cameras 0 % No, I don't care about camera zoom 12 %

That’s great news for the OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s 10x camera, as more light intake means brighter, more detailed photos with less noise. It also means reduced blur in mixed lighting or at night, as the camera’s shutter doesn’t have to stay open as long. A wider aperture also makes for a shallower depth of field, which is typically ideal for subject separation and portrait photos. Then again, the OPPO phone’s f/3.5 aperture isn’t exactly wide compared to short-range tele cameras (e.g., 2.5x, 3x cameras).

Nevertheless, it’s been a long time since we saw a phone with a proper 10x telephoto camera, so we’re glad to see OPPO reviving this feature. The 10x camera also reduces the need for an external telephoto extender lens.

Furthermore, the camera stands out from the S23 Ultra’s 10x camera thanks to its 50MP sensor, which is a huge megapixel boost over the Samsung phone’s 10MP sensor. This resolution suggests that the OPPO Find X9 Ultra can take 20x photos at lossless resolution. We’re also keen to see what 10x video looks like with a dedicated camera in 2026. Otherwise, Digital Chat Station claims that the 3x camera has the best light capture of any 200MP periscope lens. So people who want great short- and long-range camera zoom should keep an eye on this phone.

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