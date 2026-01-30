New leak reveals more details for some of this year's most anticipated Android flagships

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the OPPO Find N6 could debut globally in March 2026, while the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra could follow in Q2.

The compact Find X9s could come in Titanium, Orange, and Blue finishes, while the Find X9 Ultra could come in Orange, Black, and Brown.

The Find N6 foldable could come in Orange and Titanium colors.

2026 could be a big year for OPPO, as the company is widely rumored to be launching several of its top Android flagships globally. This includes not only its foldable flagship, the Find N6, but a wider foldable expected to be called the Find N7, as well as phones like the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra in its flagship lineup. As we inch toward these launches, a new leak sheds more light on the colors we can expect on some of these phones, as well as their global release timelines.

Leaker Yogesh Brar shared on X that the OPPO Find X9s, the company’s compact flagship, will be available in Titanium, Orange, and Blue. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Ultra, the company’s all-out Ultra flagship, will be available in Orange, Black, and Brown colors. The foldable Find N6 will be available in Orange and Titanium.

The leaker says the Find N6 will be launched in global markets in March itself. The Find X9 Ultra and X9s will launch globally in Q2 2026 — a bit later than expected to compete with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and other Ultras like the vivo X300 Ultra.

OPPO’s Find X8 Ultra has been widely praised for its camera prowess, and the Find X9 Ultra is expected to one-up that with an even more capable camera setup, along with a telephoto extender accessory. The Find X9s is expected to be the company’s compact flagship offering. If it does get a wider global release, it could become an easy recommendation for people who are tired of ever-increasing phone sizes. The Find N6 is a long-overdue refresh, and it doesn’t seem we’ll have to wait too long to get our hands on it.

