This upcoming Ultra flagship was spotted with an insane 300mm telephoto lens extender

TL;DR The upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra was spotted with a unique 300mm telephoto lens extender accessory.

Previously leaked specs suggest the device will feature high-end cameras: a 200MP “super large” primary camera, a 200MP “mid-telephoto” camera, and a 50MP 10x periscope zoom camera

The phone is expected to debut in China and globally in March, marking an unusual international push from OPPO’s ultra tier.

If you want the absolute best camera on an Android phone, you’ll pretty much have to gravitate towards an Ultra flagship. We’ve seen the likes of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra raise the bar for what they can do, and we’re expecting more of the same with the vivo X300 Ultra and the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, too. At least with OPPO, a new leak suggests the company is not only going to pack a great camera into the Find X9 Ultra flagship but also equip it with an insane 300mm telephoto extender accessory.

A Weibo user has shared what appears to be an engineering prototype of the Find X9 Ultra equipped with its telephoto extender. The phone itself appears to have a flat display, while the camera grip case has plenty of physical buttons (though it’s not immediately obvious whether these buttons are mirrored on the phone).

The most curious detail here is that the telephoto extender is rather large, and the markings suggest it extends to 300mm focal length. Since we can’t see the back of the phone, it’s not clear if the extender is attached to the 200MP telephoto camera or the 50MP 10x periscope zoom camera.

Previous leaks suggest the OPPO Find X9 Ultra could come with a 200MP “super large” primary camera, a 200MP “mid-telephoto” camera, and a 50MP 10x periscope zoom camera. Details about the ultrawide camera are unknown at this stage. Still, the 200MP telephoto camera is said to offer the best light-gathering in its class, complemented by a primary camera that could provide light intake exceeding that of one-inch sensors.

The Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in March in China. While previous OPPO Ultra flagships have not seen global releases, a leak from Yogesh Brar suggests the Find X9 Ultra will launch globally in March itself. It remains to be seen exactly which markets will be targeted for this global launch.

