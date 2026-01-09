Another major Android brand could steal Apple’s wide Fold thunder

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO is reportedly planning a dual-launch for 2026, featuring the Find N6 in February and a wider Find N7 in September.

The Find N6 is expected to be a powerhouse with a 200MP primary camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and a 6,000mAh battery.

The Find N7 will adopt a wider, passport-like form factor to directly compete with the anticipated iPhone Fold and Samsung’s wide foldable.

Foldables are expected to receive more attention than usual this year, primarily due to Apple’s entry into the market with the iPhone Fold. This iPhone Fold is expected to feature a wider form factor than currently popular book-style foldables, and companies like Samsung are expected to launch their own wide foldable (alongside the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8) to compete. Samsung won’t be the only Android brand launching two book-style foldables this year, as it appears even OPPO will join the party with its own wide foldable.

OPPO Find N6 could be its first foldable in 2026 Smartprix reports that OPPO is gearing up to launch the OPPO Find N6 in China as early as February, with a global rollout scheduled for March. This will be the successor to the excellent Find N5, expected to follow a largely similar form factor.

The Find N6 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with 16GB of RAM. It is said to come with a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen and an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO OLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup is expected to be impressive, with a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. There’s also likely to be a 6,000mAh battery on board that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The cherry on top will be the 225g weight despite packing such a heavy punch in specifications.

But there could also be a Find N7 this year

The report mentions that OPPO could also release the Find N7 in September this year, around the same time the iPhone Fold is expected.

The Find N7 is expected to maintain the core specifications of the Find N6, but change its form factor to a wider, book-style aspect ratio. This is said to be a return to the passport-like dimensions of the first-generation OPPO Find N foldable, but it also competes against Apple’s foldable and Samsung’s wide foldable.

Apple’s entry into the foldable market is bound to shake it up, but it remains to be seen whether Android foldable enthusiasts will also start preferring wider foldables over the currently popular taller form factor.

