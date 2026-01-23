With two 200MP cameras and a zoom accessory, this Ultra flagship could be the next camera king

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Newly leaked renders show off the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s dual-tone design.

The flagship is expected to sport a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a massive 7,300mAh battery, and a 6.82-inch 2K flat AMOLED display.

Leaks also point to a 200MP Sony main sensor and a 200MP telephoto lens that reaches 13.2x optical zoom via a 300mm extender accessory.

OPPO’s upcoming Find X9 Ultra flagship was spotted with its insane 300mm telephoto extender accessory earlier this week, but we didn’t get a good look at the phone’s back. A new leak is now sharing Find X9 Ultra renders, along with a detailed list of key specifications.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Smartprix has shared renders of the Find X9 Ultra, which are said to be accurate in terms of design and layout, though there may be slight differences in texture and the exact shade of colors. According to the report, OPPO is aiming for a blend of glass, metal, and faux leather on some variants. There will also be a classic all-glass model.

The report says that the Find X9 Ultra will launch in at least three colors: an all-black version, a vibrant orange model, and a brown dual-tone option. Even more colors are expected at launch, though the renders above show a silver color version to showcase the dual-tone aesthetics.

As for specifications, the report suggests the OPPO Find X9 Ultra will feature a 120Hz, 6.82-inch, 2K AMOLED flat display. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. There will be a 7,300mAh battery on board, with support for “super fast wired and wireless charging.” As expected, the phone will run Color OS 16 based on Android 16.

The juicy details are about the camera. The Find X9 Ultra is said to feature a 200MP Sony LYT-901 sensor, a 1/1.12-inch unit with an f/1.5 aperture. The ultrawide is said to be a 50MP JN5 sensor. There’s a 200MP OmniVision telephoto sensor, a 1/1.28-inch sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, capable of 3x optical zoom on its own. It can be paired with the 300mm telephoto extender to get 13.2x optical zoom on the large sensor. The report doesn’t mention it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if OPPO allowed further in-sensor cropping for even higher “optical quality” zoom.

The report also mentions a 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor for 10x optical zoom and a 50MP front camera, making the Find X9 Ultra one of the most power-packed yet versatile camera setups we’ve seen on Android flagships so far.

Finally, the report notes that the Find X9 Ultra will launch in early Q2 in China. A wider global release is also expected for later in the year. This is slightly delayed from previously leaked timelines, but given their early nature, it’s not surprising.

From the looks of it, OPPO seems set to go all out on the Find X9 Ultra, complete with the Hasselblad branding. I am excited, are you?

Follow