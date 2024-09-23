OPPO Find X8 Ultra wishlist: All the features I want to see

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

OPPO might not be very well known in the States, but that doesn’t change the fact that it has produced quite a few unique, memorable Android phones over the years. The OPPO Find X7 Ultra definitely fits that bill, thanks to its powerful quad-camera setup. There’s a lot to like about the X7 Ultra; it’s too bad we can’t experience it. The Find X Ultra series has so far remained a China exclusive. Although the phone is only about nine months old, odds are we’ll never see the X7 Ultra in the US. But what about its successor? Here’s to hoping it could have a wider release for a change. With that in mind, here’s what I’d like to see from the OPPO Find X8 Ultra.

Please release the darn thing outside of China!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Outside of its sibling company OnePlus, OPPO is virtually unheard of in the United States, aside from hardcore Android enthusiasts. I don’t think this will ever change, and for that reason alone, I’m not sure the X Ultra would ever come here unless it was rebranded by OnePlus instead. That said, OPPO has much better brand recognition in India, Europe, Africa, and pretty much every market that isn’t North America. Considering the OPPO Find X7 Ultra has been getting quite a bit of attention, it seems only natural it would come to more markets.

For whatever reason, OPPO has been hesitant to release the model elsewhere, but I think the OPPO Find X8 Ultra will offer the perfect opportunity to expand. The series will have had one other model under its belt and will be refined enough that it can better compete with other well-known high-end camera phones from Samsung, Apple, and others. The good news is there are early rumors suggesting the X8 Ultra could indeed see a wider global launch, just be aware that these rumors can’t be fully substantiated just yet. Of course, the company needs to do more than just release it elsewhere; it also needs to ensure the phone has a more westernized approach when it does.

While OPPO isn’t moving away from Color OS anytime soon, even in global markets, I’d at least like to see them clean up the experience substantially. Models built specifically for the Chinese market tend to have a lot of bloatware and unnecessary apps, though global models aren’t often that much better. Still, if the OPPO Find X8 Ultra is to find true success globally, it would not only need a wider release but also a few tweaks to the software experience to make it fit western audiences better.

The current design is a bit too top-heavy The quad camera on the X7 Ultra isn’t just the headliner; it’s pretty much the only reason it’s getting this level of attention from tech publications and other enthusiasts. Unfortunately, this design might take great photos, but it also results in an experience that’s a bit too top-heavy. Holding this phone will feel awkward, as the weight isn’t balanced all that well. It’s definitely fully usable, but be aware it might be more prone to drops as a result.

If the OPPO X8 Ultra wants to be a bigger deal in 2025, it needs to consider making some design tweaks. This could be as simple as adding some weight or heft to the bottom to better balance the distribution, though this might result in a thicker phone that’s also not particularly easy to hold. Granted, this might not be an easy problem to solve, but I’m hoping the OPPO X8 Ultra can deliver the same kind of impressive camera chops while also at least slightly mitigating the top-heavy design issue that plagues the current model.

Less aggressive battery management, please?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Battery life on the OPPO Find X7 Ultra isn’t particularly bad, as it can easily last through a full day or even a little beyond. That’s not too surprising given the phone’s larger size and beefy 5,000mAh battery. That said, there are other similarly sized phones that can provide the same or better battery life, all without using the aggressive battery management strategy that OPPO has implemented here. By default, you’ll find that it turns off or restricts a lot of background settings and apps to keep battery life smooth. This is common in a lot of the China market phones I’ve used over the years, but it can be a bit frustrating, and turning off some of these battery management settings can be a little hard to figure out for those new to Color OS.

I really hope the OPPO Find X8 Ultra makes a few software changes around battery optimization. For one, it should be easier to turn on and off. For another, OPPO needs to try to strike a better balance between saving battery life through battery management and keeping the phone usable. It’s infinitely frustrating when you think an app is doing something for you in the background, only to find it’s been closed out by the OS’ software.

While there are no rumors about battery optimization, recently OPPO confirmed the Find X8 series will have so-called Glacier Battery technology, which should offer greatly upgraded battery life. This tech first debuted with the Ace 3 Pro and is based around silicon-carbon batteries instead of traditional lithium-ions.

What do you want to see the most on the OPPO Find X8 Ultra? 9 votes Better design 0 % Global availability 89 % Less aggressive battery management 0 % Other (let us know in the comments) 11 %

Will there be an OPPO Find X8 Ultra? Yes, the OPPO Find X8 is pretty much a sure thing. As we mentioned earlier, there are already several rumors around the OPPO Find X8 Ultra, and even Oppo itself has since revealed that the Find X8 series is on its way. We’ve also recently heard that OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme are working on an ecosystem of accessories with magnets as an alternative to Apple’s MagSafe accessories, which will debut with the Find X8.

That’s not all we’ve heard about the X8 series. The device will reportedly have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and a new hardware button similar to the iPhone 16 capture key. Previously, leaker Digital Chat Station also claimed on Weibo that the phone could feature four 50MP cameras, just like its predecessor. Two of the cameras will reportedly be periscope telephoto shooters.

We’ve even seen the first images of the device, sort of. OPPO has given us our first look at the device, but only a small glimpse with it set against the iPhone 16. The new device appears to have a flatter display and thinner bezels than before. The same leak also claims the phone is coming this year, but no sooner than October 21.

The only other rumor is that the X8 could be introduced to the global market.

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra release date is actually a bit more predictable. While OPPO has launched the Find X series at different points over the years, it has almost always launched early in the year, and for the last two years, it has consistently launched the device on January 8. Odds are the OPPO Find X8 Ultra release date will also be in early January, just not until 2025.

Should you wait for the OPPO Find X8 Ultra?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra launched in January and it didn’t even arrive outside of China. While it’s possible the X8 Ultra could come to more markets when it arrives next year, there’s no reason to wait for it. If you’re really set on an OPPO phone, your best bet would be to pick up an OPPO Find X7 ($829 at Amazon) or OPPO Find X7 Pro (on the product’s website), as these two models have wider availability. You still won’t officially find it in the US, however.

You might like

Comments