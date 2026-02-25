This upcoming flagship could beat Samsung and Apple to a nearly creaseless folding screen

TL;DR OPPO has officially teased the Find N6, with leaks showing a nearly creaseless inner display.

The foldable is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 200MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

A March 2026 launch in China and select global markets could position OPPO ahead of key rivals like Apple and Samsung.

Samsung is getting all the attention today with its Galaxy S26 series flagships, but other Android brands are also gearing up for their next round of launches. OPPO has begun teasing the launch of the Find N6 foldable in China, and new leaks have emerged, including renders and even a live video!

On Weibo, OPPO announced that the Find N6 foldable will launch soon.

The teaser image shows a creaseless inner display, suggesting this could be the major highlight of this generation.

Leaker Fixed Focus Digital has shared renders of the OPPO Find N6, calling it the “most seamless” foldable screen of the year.

One more highlight of the foldable is said to be the Hasselblad quad-camera setup, which would be a step up from the triple-camera setup on the Find N5. However, previous leaks have only mentioned a triple-camera setup, so there’s a chance the fourth sensor could be a multispectral sensor.

These renders do not show the phone’s front, and even if they did, they would barely tell us anything about the crease. Thankfully, TikTok user kesuke_06 (via Abhishek Yadav) has shared a live video of the inner display, from which we’ve taken the following images:

From these live images, the crease on the purported Find N6’s inner display is nearly non-existent. You have to strain really hard to notice the bump running down the middle in the second image. Of course, how visible and noticeable the crease is in daily use remains to be seen.

The OPPO Find N6 is rumored to launch in March 2026 in China and select global markets, potentially making OPPO the first phone brand to ship a near-creaseless foldable, many months before Apple and Samsung could do so.

The Find N6 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with 16GB of RAM. It is said to come with a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover screen and an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO OLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is expected to be impressive, with a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a multispectral sensor. There’s also likely to be a 6,000mAh battery on board that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. All of this will be packed in a foldable that could weigh just 225g.

In markets where the Find N6 could go on sale, it will likely give tough competition to existing and upcoming foldables. Let’s see how competitively OPPO prices this foldable flagship.

