Android doesn't play nicely with Macs, but this foldable could change that

This strongly suggests that you can remotely control your Mac computer via the upcoming phone.

OPPO would be joining vivo in offering this capability, but it’s unclear if this feature will come to global users.

We’ve seen a few Android phones embrace connectivity with Apple products in recent years. OPPO already offers an easier way to share files with Apple users, and it’s now bringing a new feature to the upcoming Find N5.

OPPO Color OS design director Chen Xi posted an image on Weibo showing a MacOS desktop running on a partially folded Find N5. The top half of the foldable screen shows the MacOS desktop while the bottom half shows a virtual keyboard. The latter includes a command key and what seems to be a trackpad shortcut in the bottom right. Check out the image at the top of the page.

The Color OS representative added that this was part of the “O+ interconnection” feature (according to machine translation). The MacOS desktop seems to be remotely streamed to the foldable rather than running natively. Furthermore, the exec notes that this feature is possible “regardless of distance,” suggesting the ability to control your Mac over the internet.

The OPPO Find N5 wouldn’t be the first Android phone to let you remotely control your MacOS computer. Vivo’s high-end phones, including foldable phones, offer this capability in China via the OriginOS skin. After you install the vivo Office Kit app on your Apple computer, you can control your Mac via a wired or wireless connection.

There’s no word if OPPO will bring this feature to global versions of the Find N5. But we really hope the company launches this option outside China as it would be a handy feature for productivity in a pinch.

In any event, the new device is being marketed as the world’s thinnest book-style foldable and we got to check it out this week. The phone is confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50W wireless charging, a triple rear camera system, and IPX6/IPX8/IP69 ratings. The phone is scheduled to launch globally on February 20, so all will be revealed next week.

