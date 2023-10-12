OnePlus Open doppelganger OPPO Find N3 now has a launch date

Roland Quandt/WinFuture

TL;DR OPPO has announced the global launch date for the Find N3 series.

The Find N3 Flip has already launched in China, but the Find N3 will be unveiled for the first time on October 19.

It is the same phone as the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus has been teasing its first foldable phone for a while now but has failed to announce an official launch date for the phone. However, its mothership OPPO has announced the global launch date for its new book-style foldable, the OPPO Find N3.

The two companies previously revealed that the OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3 are essentially the same phone with different marketing names. So effectively, we’ll know what the OnePlus Open is all about when OPPO announces its version of the phone on October 19. The company is teasing the launch of “not one, but two game-changing foldables,” which means we’ll most likely also get global availability details for the OPPO Find N3 Flip that’s currently exclusive to China.

It’s unconfirmed if OnePlus will also simultaneously announce the Open on the same day. However, previous leaks did suggest an October 19 India launch for the phone. OPPO’s event will be held in Singapore at around 2:30 AM ET on launch day. We’re guessing the mothership will go first, followed by OnePlus revealing the Open.

