OPPO Find N3 Flip takes aim at Galaxy Z Flip 5 with borrowed OnePlus features

OPPO

TL;DR OPPO has announced the Find N3 Flip in China.

The clamshell foldable features an Alert Slider, a circular camera array with OnePlus 11’s sensors, and a processor upgrade.

It will be coming to global markets in the near future.

OPPO marked its entry into the flip phone market only last year with the Find N2 Flip. The device was also the first time OPPO released a foldable phone outside China. This year, the company is following up with a brand new design and some fan-favorite OnePlus digs on the OPPO Find N3 Flip. And yes, it’ll also see a global launch like its predecessor.

The Find N3 Flip looks starkly OnePlus with its hard-to-miss Hasselblad camera branding upfront. Look closer, and you’ll find a grooved Alert Slider on the side, a global first for OPPO’s phones and a feature the company borrowed from its in-house OnePlus team. Look inside, and you’ll once again find familiar hardware you’ve previously seen on OnePlus phones. Let’s just say, If OnePlus makes a clamshell foldable in addition to its rumored book-style OnePlus Open, OPPO has made a pretty good blueprint for it to copy.

OPPO Find N3 Flip specs

OPPO

The Find N3 retains the 3.26-inch vertical cover display. Last year, this screen was larger than what Samsung offered on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 now has a slightly bigger 3.4-inch cover display. The Motorola Razr Plus takes it even further to 3.6 inches, so OPPO isn’t in the lead in the cover display size department anymore.

OPPO tested the Find N3 Flip for 400,000 folds.

Nevertheless, the not-so-little outer screen on the Find N3 Flip now lets you interact with “mini apps,” including WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), Google Maps, Spotify, and Google Calendar. The company will add support for more mini apps in the future. You can still goof around with interactive pets on the cover screen, only they’ll now appear in 3D instead of 2D. You’ll also find more wallpapers and widgets to play with when the device is in its folded state.

Inside, the main attraction is the 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The display crease is almost invisible thanks to OPPO’s zero-gap hinge design, which makes the phone fold flat. OPPO says it tested the Find N3 Flip for 400,000 folds. You’ll also get water resistance on the phone, albeit with an IPX4 rating, which is slightly less powerful than the IPX8 rating of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

You'll also find a charger in the box.

Under the hood, the OPPO Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, an octa-core flagship chip that competes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. A 4,300mAh battery and 44W wired charging once again make their way from the Find N2 Flip to the Find N3 Flip. The battery is still the largest on any flip foldable, and OPPO says you can expect a 50% charge in about 23 minutes. You’ll also find a charger in the phone’s box, a rarity nowadays. Unfortunately, the Find N3 Flip does not support wireless charging.

Elsewhere, the fingerprint scanner is still located on the power button on one side. On the other side, the Alert Slider rests alone and allows you to switch between silent, ringing, and vibrating profiles easily.

The cameras OPPO’s Hasselblad-tuned primary camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. Not only are there three camera sensors the same as those found on the OnePlus 11, but they are also arranged within a circular array reminiscent of the OnePlus flagship’s camera island.

Owing to its form factor, the Find N3 Flip features a FlexForm mode. So when you fold the phone, the image preview goes above, and the controls go below. You can also do things like raise your hand to click a selfie.

OPPO Find N3 Flip price and availability OPPO has launched the Find N3 Flip only in China as of now. The 12GB RAM and 256GB version of the phone is priced at CNY 6,799 (~$932), while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model comes in at CNY 7,599 (~$1,042)

The company has promised a global launch of the Find N3 Flip will follow soon. The Find N2 Flip was priced at £849 (~$1,131) when it became available outside China, and we expect a similar price point for the Find N3 Flip too.

Comments