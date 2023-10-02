The OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3 are confirmed to be the same phone

OnePlus

TL;DR The Founder of OnePlus and SVP of OPPO confirms that OnePlus and OPPO will release the same foldable phone.

The OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3 will have a hinge that’s 37% smaller than the Find N2’s hinge.

The new foldable will be getting an alert slider.

OpenPlus and OPPO have been busy working on foldable devices — the OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3. The Open will be OnePlus’s first foldable, while the Find N3 will be OPPO’s third book-style foldable. It’s been rumored that the OnePlus Open and the OPPO Find N3 are the same device. Now we have confirmation.

Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus and SVP and CPO of OPPO, has officially confirmed that the Open and Find N3 are indeed the same handset. According to Lau, the two brands worked together to create the upcoming book-style foldable and are launching it simultaneously.

Leaks suggest that the phone will come with the highest pixel density of any folding display currently on the market. This display is expected to be a 7.82-inch screen with a resolution of 2,268 × 2,440. Meanwhile, the external display could be 6.31 inches with a resolution of 2,484 x 1,116.

Outside of the display, another big improvement this foldable will have over the Find N2 is the hinge. Lau claims the hinge will reportedly be 37% smaller than the one found in the Find N2. It will also have 31 fewer components, which should make the smartphone lighter and more durable.

The new foldable will also incorporate a staple from OnePlus. Lau confirmed that the new device will feature an alert slider.

There’s still no official price or release date for the OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3. However, leaks have the launch being on October 19. And we expect the price to be somewhere above $1,000, but likely below the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold.

