I'm not using the Pixel 10's Camera Coach, so why are you?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

When Google announced the Pixel 10 series, one of the features it bragged about was a new Camera Coach that helps you snap better pics. When you invoke it, it analyzes each scene and suggests different ways to make it better — get closer, move further, straighten, align, center subjects, or move them off-center, and so on. As someone who takes 3000+ photos each year, it’s one of the features I was most excited to try, but I admit, I only tried it once and never used it again. This got me thinking: Is anyone using Camera Coach? And if so, when and why? And what were the results?

Are you using the Pixel 10's Camera Coach? 16 votes Yes, all the time. 0 % Sometimes. 6 % I tried it once and forgot about it. 31 % No, never. 25 % No (I don't have a Pixel 10) 38 %

I asked this question to all of my Android Authority colleagues, and the response was a resounding “No” across the board. Paul said, “Not even to play with it,” and C. Scott and Joe were as categorical with, “Never touched it,” and “not even once.” Ryan and Adamya were the only ones who’d given it a single try, like me. “I used it to test it out once or twice, but never after that,” Adamya told me. Only Ryan mentioned that it was “neat, but not necessarily helpful.”

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This is precisely my feeling around the feature. It’s a cool addition to the Pixel Camera setup, but its current implementation means it’s not really valuable for most people. One of those good-on-paper but not in reality features. People who probably need camera help won’t really know that it’s there or have the patience to wait for its step-by-step suggestions. And people who know about it will try it a couple of times, but lose patience or, like me, forget it even exists.

There may be a perfect intersection in the Camera Coach Venn diagram with Pixel 10 users who both know about this feature and use it, but I haven’t met them yet. Are you one of them?

For me, Camera Coach’s biggest downfall is that it doesn’t pop up automatically when I snap a photo; it needs to be invoked manually. It’s also a waste of time because it requires multiple taps and selections, especially when I’m out and about snapping many pics. I often don’t have the time to stop and wait for an AI to tell me to straighten my shot’s angle; I already know that.

However, I can see the need for this feature. I’ve been spending a lot of time with my parents and aunt for the past month, and seeing them struggle to snap a straight photo or a good angle made me realize how taking a nice pic is not a given, and how important a feature like Camera Coach could be. It just needs to be more seamless for the majority of users, I think.

Now’s your turn. If you have a Pixel 10, please sound off in the comments and share your experience with Camera Coach.

Here are some more questions: Do you consider yourself a good photographer, or do you think a feature like Camera Coach can help you?

Have you used Camera Coach? What were the results?

Did you try it once just for the novelty, or did you return to it many times after?

If you find yourself coming back to Camera Coach repeatedly, tell us why. Do you need help with photos? Do you think it can teach you better tricks?

Are there any specific situations that make you think, “This is a job for Camera Coach”?

