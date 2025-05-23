[Open Thread] Google may have changed the face of visual media forever, but is it for the good?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

I’m going to be real with you: Google Veo 3 is by far the most disturbing product launched by the company this year, perhaps ever. With a simple prompt, anyone can create a short movie, commercial, or some other dystopian brand of visual story that blurs the lines of reality and simulation.

My colleague Adamya Sharma collated some of the creepiest and, indeed, coolest examples from people using Veo 3. The results are remarkable, and the characters disturbingly uncanny. Even dogs and cats look lifelike. It’s incredible how far we’ve come with this technology in a few short years.

But this begs the question: who needs a video camera, directors, sound designers, animators, editors, set designers, marketing professionals, or even film stars when this tech exists? Hell, you could pay for Google AI Ultra right now and make a documentary about Will Smith’s love for pasta.

I’m interested to hear how you think developments like Veo 3 will change the face of visual media for better, worse, or some awkward niche in between.

So here are the questions: What are your impressions of Veo 3? Impressed? Creeped out?

Can you tell the difference between a human-made production or one made by AI?

Should there be stricter laws governing the creation of AI media?

How would you use a tool like Veo 3 if it was made freely available?

Have you used AI to generate videos? 7 votes Yes, I use it often 0 % Yes, I've tried it once or twice 14 % No, but I'm interested in it 57 % No, and I have no plans to do this 29 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of the future of AI video creation — terrific or terrifying?