Google's Veo 3 Is generating mind-blowing AI videos: Here are the craziest ones yet!

Hashem Al-Ghaili

Google announced Veo 3 just days ago, and the internet is officially obsessed! The company’s latest AI video generator has gone viral for all the right (and sometimes unsettling) reasons. With this updated release, Veo has received a massive upgrade in the form of native audio generation. Yes, you can now generate everything from voice-overs to entire soundscapes, music, ambient sounds, dialogue, and more, just by describing what you want to hear in prompts.

Veo 3 is currently available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US via the Gemini app or through the company’s new AI-powered filmmaking tool called Flow. It supports text-to-video, image-to-video, and prompt-driven video generation, and the results are freakishly real! It’s the kind of stuff you might scroll past and not even realize was made by an AI.

Below are some of the most viral, bizarre, and insanely realistic Veo 3 videos circulating on social media right now.

Viral Veo 3 videos you have to see to believe

The self-aware AI people My favorite clips feature eerily human characters who know they’re prompt-generated. One video imagines AI-generated characters refusing to believe they were made using prompts, while the other imagines AI characters becoming aware of their existence as synthetic beings. Both videos are haunting and cinematic, and definitely added more fuel to my existential anxiety.

A fur-friendly depression meds commercial This is a fully polished fake pharmaceutical ad about an antidepressant that attracts dogs. Cute! Everything, from the acting to the somber music, lighting, background, and even the puppies, is AI-generated.

I used to shoot $500k pharmaceutical commercials. I made this for $500 in Veo 3 credits in less than a day. What’s the argument for spending $500K now? (Steal my prompt below 👇🏼) pic.twitter.com/4UH43EXDux — PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) May 22, 2025

Non-existent car show interviews This video features realistic presenters interviewing fake attendees about fake cars at a fake car expo. Everything in this video is indistinguishable from a real broadcast, including the crowd, camera movements, lighting, cars, and even babies in strollers.

Will Smith eating spaghetti (again) Someone had to do it again. At this point, it’s become a tradition that every time a new AI video generator drops, someone recreates the infamous “Will Smith eating spaghetti” video. With Veo 3, the scene now includes full slurping sound effects for extra absurdity. While the facial likeness to Smith is still off, the result is still entertaining.

Just got access to Veo 3 and the first thing I did was try the Will Smith spaghetti test. SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/y0CiZwNxgM — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) May 22, 2025

The Vietnamese-inspired sound sculpture documentary A short film documenting a mixed-media artist building a musical instrument inspired by an ethnic group in Vietnam. The narration, background score, sounds, and even the artist’s commentary are all AI-generated. It feels like something you’d watch on Netflix, until you realize none of it is real.

The idea came from a real instrument, I saw it in a museum in Vietnam and since then I’m trying to hunt it down to hear it when it is being used. It is made by the Xê Đăng minority and sometimes they build it up to 30-40 meters. As for the instruments, many DIY artists make… pic.twitter.com/n6BKGfjmd9 — László Gaál (@laszlogaal_) May 22, 2025

It’s clear that tools like Veo 3 have incredible potential. Advertisers, filmmakers, educators, artists, and practically anyone else can now generate entire video productions without ever picking up a camera or hiring a crew. That said, this kind of hyper-realistic AI content also comes with risks of misinformation and consent in media creation. Anyway, Pandora’s box is now open. What would you like to see come out of it? Share your prompt ideas with us in the comments.