I spent a month with the Onn 4K Pro (2026), and now the Google TV Streamer seems pointless

Walmart Onn 4K Pro (2026) If you're shopping for a Google TV streaming box in 2026, it's hard to think of a better overall option than Walmart's new Onn 4K Pro. It's a fast and reliable streamer with full Dolby Vision/Atmos support, 32GB of storage, great remote features, and a nicer design than its predecessor. And for just $60, it's almost half the price of the Google TV Streamer. There's not much to dislike here.

It’s 2026, and you’re in the market for a Google TV streaming device. What’s a person to get?

You might assume that your best option is the Google TV Streamer — and you wouldn’t be wrong to assume so. The Google TV Streamer is arguably the most popular Google TV box on the market today, and it’s a darn good one, too. But is it the one you should buy? A month ago, I would have said yes without thinking twice. However, after living with Walmart’s new Onn 4K Pro, I’m not so sure.

The Google TV Streamer is still a rock-solid choice, but for my money, I’d pick the Onn 4K Pro (2026) — and I think you should, too.

What I love about the new Onn 4K Pro

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Starting with the box itself, I really like how the new Onn 4K Pro looks. Where the 2024 model was an uninspired square, the 2026 version draws heavily on the Google TV Streamer’s design. The flat oval shape fits nicely underneath my TV, and the fabric cover on top is a nice, homey touch.

Beyond the good looks, the Onn 4K Pro is surprisingly functional, too. On top of the streaming box is the Find My Remote button. Press this, and the remote starts chirping and flashing its LED until you locate the remote and press a button. The Google TV Streamer has something similar, and it’s such a nice feature to have.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Look around the back, and the Onn 4K Pro has you covered with a USB-C port for powering the box, an HDMI output, an Ethernet port, and a full-size USB-A port. That USB-A port isn’t something you’ll find on the Google TV Streamer, and it’s a really nice touch if you want to plug in a webcam, external hard drive, game controller, keyboard, etc.

This is also where you’ll find the microphone toggle for hands-free “Hey Google” voice commands. With the microphone enabled, the Onn 4K Pro essentially acts as a mini Gemini speaker, letting you talk to it as you would a Nest Audio or Google Home Speaker. I personally really like having this, especially since the responses are better than what I get from Google Assistant on the Pixel Tablet in my kitchen. However, if it’s not your cup of tea, you can easily disable the microphone using that toggle on the back of the Onn 4K Pro.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The remote is great, too. I love how many buttons are crammed onto a relatively small body without feeling too cluttered. Between the customizable star button, Live TV button, Google Freeplay button, and shortcuts for YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Paramount Plus, the remote really cuts down on extra scrolling through the UI. And as someone who uses the Onn 4K Pro with my partner, I love having a dedicated button for switching user profiles. The remote also generally feels well put together, and having backlit buttons at this price is incredible.

All of the hardware with the Onn 4K Pro is about as good as I could ask for — but what’s it like to actually use the streaming box? Thankfully, it’s excellent.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’ve been using the Onn 4K Pro as my one and only streaming device for over a month, and it’s worked flawlessly the entire time. The Google TV interface is just as responsive as the day I took the Onn 4K Pro out of the box. All of my streaming apps have run perfectly, 4K Dolby Vision content looks fantastic, and I haven’t experienced any connectivity issues streaming over Wi-Fi with the Onn 4K Pro’s Wi-Fi 6 chip.

Over a month later, the Onn 4K Pro is still running like a champ.

I mentioned in my initial hands-on with the Onn 4K Pro that I was curious how performance would hold up after prolonged use, and so far, Walmart’s streaming box has instilled a lot of confidence in itself. I’ve used the Onn 4K Pro daily since I began testing, sometimes running for hours on end, and without disabling any of its features. I would have expected some hiccups by now, but over a month later, it’s still running like a champ — which is a fantastic sign.

Similarly, the 32GB of onboard storage is shaping up to be more than enough space. Even with 13 streaming apps installed, my Onn 4K Pro still has 23GB of available storage remaining — giving me ample wiggle room for years of app updates and OS upgrades. And even if I do somehow fill up the Onn 4K Pro at some point, that USB-A port makes adding additional storage a piece of cake.

A couple of issues are holding it back from perfection

Joe Maring / Android Authority

As you can see, the Onn 4K Pro (2026) is a mighty impressive package considering its $60 asking price. However, as you’d probably expect, it does cut a couple of corners.

Perhaps the biggest for some people is the Ethernet port. While it’s great to have one, its speed is capped at just 100Mbps, compared to 1Gbps on the Google TV Streamer. 100Mbps is still plenty fast for basically all streaming, but if you want the fastest wired speeds possible, the Onn 4K Pro is a letdown here.

In a perfect world, a little more RAM would have been great.

I’m also a little wary about having just 3GB of RAM. While performance has been excellent so far, and I have no reason to believe it’ll suddenly degrade any time soon, having 4GB would have offered some extra peace of mind for long-term ownership. Of course, in our current global economy, where RAM is a luxury, even just another 1GB could have driven the Onn 4K Pro’s price up to a point that made it much less competitive. But in a perfect world, a little more RAM would have been great.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that — as great as the Onn 4K Pro (2026) is — it’s not a dramatic upgrade compared to the 2024 version. Both boxes have the same amount of storage and RAM, and the Ethernet port is the same, too. The Onn 4K Pro (2026) is technically faster thanks to its newer chip, but not dramatically so. The 2026 Onn 4K pro is a great gadget and very much worth buying, just maybe not if you already have the 2024 version.

Should you buy Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro (2026)?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

In the grand scheme of things, a slow Ethernet port and wishing for more RAM are pretty minor nitpicks — especially when you remember that the Onn 4K Pro (2026) costs just $60. While there are cheaper streaming gadgets out there, the Onn 4K Pro really does feel like an elevated, flagship option, just without the flagship price. It’s seriously impressive.

For most people considering the Onn 4K Pro (2026), you’re probably debating whether to buy it or the Google TV Streamer ($99.99 at Amazon). Google’s streaming box has a better chipset, 4GB of RAM, a faster Ethernet port, and will likely receive software updates more quickly, too. Those aren’t insignificant advantages, but if my time with the Onn 4K Pro has proven anything, it’s that those advantages aren’t game-changers.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Sure, they’re nice to have, but when the Google TV Streamer costs $100, is it really worth paying almost double to get them? I really don’t think so. And if you value features like a USB-A port and hands-free voice commands, remember that you don’t get those on Google’s box. Unless you really need the fastest chip and wired data speeds, I don’t see why you’d pay more for the Google TV Streamer when the Onn 4K Pro is available.

And that’s really what this comes down to. Since its release in late 2024, the Google TV Streamer has been widely considered the Google TV box to buy. But if you ask me, that title now belongs to the Onn 4K Pro (2026). I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Onn 4K Pro, and until I have to review another streaming box for work, I’ll happily keep it under my TV.

Walmart Onn 4K Pro (2026) Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision • Lost remote finder • 32GB storage MSRP: $59.98 When it comes to Google TV streamers, the 2026 version of the Walmart Onn 4K Pro has a lot to offer. It features Dolby Vision/Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 32GB of storage, and a lost remote finder. For $60, it's one of the best values out there. See price at Walmart Positives Backlit remote buttons

Backlit remote buttons Sleek design

Sleek design Great streaming performance

Great streaming performance Plenty of storage

Plenty of storage Lost remote finder

Lost remote finder Hands-free Gemini Cons Limited Ethernet port speed

Limited Ethernet port speed Only 3GB RAM

Only 3GB RAM Minimal upgrades over the 2024 model

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