OnePlus Watch 3 sales delayed as the company whips up a fresh typo-free batch

TL;DR OnePlus has postponed sales of the OnePlus Watch 3 to April 2025.

The company has confirmed that the delay is due to a typographical error on its backplate.

The watch will remain available for pre-order with a $30 discount for early buyers.

OnePlus opened pre-orders for the OnePlus Watch 3 immediately after its launch event earlier this month, and the new Wear OS smartwatch was scheduled to go on sale in the US today. However, due to a silly typo on the watch’s backplate, the company has now postponed its release.

After acknowledging the error late last week, OnePlus has now announced that the watch will not go on sale until April. In a press release (via 9to5Google), the company said, “the open sales date for the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch 3, initially set for February 25, 2025, has been postponed until April 2025.” The company confirmed that the delay was “a result of a minor typographical error identified below the watch face, which the company is addressing in a new batch.”

The OnePlus Watch 3 will still be available for pre-order, with a $30 discount for early buyers. For those who received a “Meda in China” version of the smartwatch, OnePlus is accepting returns without question.

Despite the error, the OnePlus Watch 3 appears to be a great smartwatch. It runs Wear OS 5, packs a Snapdragon W5 performance chip and a new BES2800 MCU efficiency chipset, a larger 631mAh battery, and new health and fitness tracking features like the “360 Mind and Body” function, wrist temperature tracking, and a 60-second health check-in feature. However, models sold in the US lack ECG support, as OnePlus could not get FDA certification for the feature.

