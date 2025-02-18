OnePlus Watch 3 takes on Pixel & Galaxy smartwatches — Better battery, better buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The new OnePlus flagship smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, delivers key upgrades, including a functional rotating crown and better battery life.

The device runs the latest Wear OS 5 software out of the box.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is now available for pre-order at $329.99.

Less than a year after joining the Wear OS ecosystem, OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3. Building on the success of its predecessor, the new model boasts improved battery life, an upgraded design, and, most importantly, the latest Wear OS 5 software.

For Android users, the smartwatch market has been largely dominated by Google’s Pixel Watch line and Samsung’s Galaxy Watches. However, today, the new OnePlus Watch 3 joins the fray as one of the few devices running Wear OS 5. This is particularly notable given the inconsistent rollout of Wear OS updates across older devices in the past. While other brands are still waiting for updates, the OnePlus Watch 3 has entered the market with a major advantage.

OnePlus Watch 3: Design, specs, and features

Though the design of the OnePlus Watch 3 might seem familiar, it features a more refined build than its predecessor. The 1.5-inch display is now housed in a sleek Titanium alloy bezel that is both more durable and narrower than before. Meanwhile, the tapered, textured rotating crown adds functionality missing in the previous model, allowing users to easily scroll through menus and on-screen data with a simple twist.

The OnePlus Watch 3 promises up to three days of heavy usage!

The OnePlus Watch 3 continues to feature a dual-chip architecture, retaining the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset from the Watch 2 while adding a new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset. This combination enhances performance and efficiency, ensuring smoother operation and improved battery management. The device also includes a OnePlus Silicon NanoStack Battery (tech previously seen in the OnePlus 13), with a 631mAh capacity. These upgrades contribute to impressive battery life claims, offering up to three days in heavy-use mode, five days in smart mode, and 16 days in power-saving mode.

The OnePlus Watch 3 also brings notable upgrades to health and wellness features. It introduces a new “360 Mind and Body” function, wrist temperature tracking, and a 60-second health check-in feature, set to roll out in March 2025. In addition, the smartwatch supports over 100 workout modes, including 11 professional sports, and features a dual-frequency GNSS chip for enhanced GPS accuracy during outdoor activities.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Watch 3 is available for pre-order starting today, and it will be fully available in North America beginning February 25. Priced at $329.99 or CAD$449.99, the device introduces a $30 price increase over the previous generation. However, OnePlus also offers a warranty and after-sales programs for added value.

