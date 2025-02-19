Whoops: OnePlus 'meda' big mistake with the OnePlus Watch 3

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus appears to have made a surprising manufacturing typo on the new OnePlus Watch 3.

The standard “Made in China” engraving has been misspelled as “Meda in China” on the watch’s backplate.

The Watch 3 is an impressive upgrade otherwise, delivering enhanced battery life and a robust suite of health and fitness features.

OnePlus recently unveiled its new OnePlus Watch 3, a feature-packed smartwatch sporting Wear OS 5, improved battery life, and a refreshed design. However, a small but rather glaring typo on the watch’s backplate has caught the attention of eagle-eyed users.

Reddit user Maniac1688 pointed out that the standard “Made in China” text on the underside of their Watch 3 had been misspelled as “Meda in China.” Naturally, we checked our own review unit to see if the issue might be isolated, but it appears our device carries the same printing error. This suggests that a significant batch of OnePlus Watch 3 units, if not the entire inventory, may have this engraving error.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Comments on the same Reddit thread range from lighthearted jokes about the slip-up to disappointment that something so obvious slipped through the company’s quality checks. Some are even treating the typo as a collector’s quirk, joking that it might become a rare branding “feature.”

Funnily enough, the product renders on OnePlus’ official website also display the same odd spelling slip, almost suggesting it might have been intentional for some reason. Regardless, it looks like this quirk is something OnePlus Watch 3 buyers will simply have to accept. While most product issues at launch can be fixed with a quick software update, this particular error is, quite literally, set in stone (or steel, to be precise).

Despite this oversight, the OnePlus Watch 3 itself remains an impressive piece of hardware. In addition to running on the latest Wear OS 5 platform, OnePlus continues its dual-chip approach by pairing the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset with a new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset. Under the hood, the watch packs a OnePlus Silicon NanoStack Battery of 631mAh capacity, promising upto three days of battery life under heavy usage.

Those looking to snag the new wearable can already place a pre-order ahead of the official North American availability date on February 25. While fans are understandably disappointed to see a spelling blunder on an otherwise sleek and capable smartwatch, the Watch 3’s performance and battery life still make it a worthy option.

OnePlus Watch 3 OnePlus Watch 3 Wear OS 5 • Big Battery • Improved Design MSRP: $329.99 The OnePlus Watch 3 brings Wear OS 5, better battery, & lots more! The OnePlus Watch 3 is the brand’s latest flagship smartwatch, bringing key upgrades like a refined titanium alloy design, a functional rotating crown, and impressive battery life. It runs the latest Wear OS 5 software out of the box and is powered by a dual-chip architecture with the Snapdragon W5 and a new efficiency chipset. The watch also introduces enhanced health tracking, a new “360 Mind and Body” feature, and improved GPS accuracy. See price at Amazon

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like