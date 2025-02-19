Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Whoops: OnePlus 'meda' big mistake with the OnePlus Watch 3
Published on3 hours ago
- OnePlus appears to have made a surprising manufacturing typo on the new OnePlus Watch 3.
- The standard “Made in China” engraving has been misspelled as “Meda in China” on the watch’s backplate.
- The Watch 3 is an impressive upgrade otherwise, delivering enhanced battery life and a robust suite of health and fitness features.
OnePlus recently unveiled its new OnePlus Watch 3, a feature-packed smartwatch sporting Wear OS 5, improved battery life, and a refreshed design. However, a small but rather glaring typo on the watch’s backplate has caught the attention of eagle-eyed users.
Reddit user Maniac1688 pointed out that the standard “Made in China” text on the underside of their Watch 3 had been misspelled as “Meda in China.” Naturally, we checked our own review unit to see if the issue might be isolated, but it appears our device carries the same printing error. This suggests that a significant batch of OnePlus Watch 3 units, if not the entire inventory, may have this engraving error.
Comments on the same Reddit thread range from lighthearted jokes about the slip-up to disappointment that something so obvious slipped through the company’s quality checks. Some are even treating the typo as a collector’s quirk, joking that it might become a rare branding “feature.”
Funnily enough, the product renders on OnePlus’ official website also display the same odd spelling slip, almost suggesting it might have been intentional for some reason. Regardless, it looks like this quirk is something OnePlus Watch 3 buyers will simply have to accept. While most product issues at launch can be fixed with a quick software update, this particular error is, quite literally, set in stone (or steel, to be precise).
Despite this oversight, the OnePlus Watch 3 itself remains an impressive piece of hardware. In addition to running on the latest Wear OS 5 platform, OnePlus continues its dual-chip approach by pairing the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset with a new BES2800 MCU Efficiency chipset. Under the hood, the watch packs a OnePlus Silicon NanoStack Battery of 631mAh capacity, promising upto three days of battery life under heavy usage.
Those looking to snag the new wearable can already place a pre-order ahead of the official North American availability date on February 25. While fans are understandably disappointed to see a spelling blunder on an otherwise sleek and capable smartwatch, the Watch 3’s performance and battery life still make it a worthy option.