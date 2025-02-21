Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OnePlus Watch 3s with the 'Meda' typo are limited editions, OnePlus jokes
Published on4 hours ago
- Early buyers of the OnePlus Watch 3 have noticed there’s a typo on the backplate.
- The standard “Made in China” engraving reads “Meda in China.”
- OnePlus has now apologized for the typo and says users can send their smartwatch back, no questions asked.
The OnePlus Watch 3 just launched this week, but it didn’t take long for early buyers to notice something off about the smartwatch. OnePlus is now apologizing for the error.
If you’re unaware of the quirky issue surrounding the OnePlus Watch 3, multiple owners have reported finding a typo on the device. This typo appears on the backplate where you typically see the words “Made in China.” Instead of “Made in China,” the words read “Meda in China.”
While this is an embarrassing blunder for the electronic maker, it appears the company is taking the mistake in stride. On X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus has released an apology to those with affected smartwatches. It also tries to bring some levity to the situation by injecting some humor into its message.
Oops, we’ve meda mistake! 😅A typo slipped through and made its way onto your shiny new OnePlus Watch 3. Don’t worry, it was totally unintentional.But hey, if you’ve already got your watch, you’ve got two options!1️⃣Keep it as a super limited edition (it’s one-of-a-kind,… pic.twitter.com/MoSJyQ1pRe— OnePlus_USA (@OnePlus_USA) February 21, 2025
In its post, OnePlus says that owners have two options. OnePlus jokes that owners can keep the watch and think of it as a “super limited edition” model. The other option is to send the device back, no questions asked. It then ends the message by stating that it’s refreshing its stock to remove the error.
Although not ideal, at least this is a mistake most people probably wouldn’t have noticed — or even seen being on the backplate — if it hadn’t been pointed out. Despite this error, the device appears to be a pretty solid smartwatch. Stay on the lookout for our upcoming review of the OnePlus Watch 3.