The OnePlus Watch 3 gets a smaller sibling that's easier to wear every day

TL;DR OnePlus has announced the more compact Watch 3 (43mm) with a stainless steel build, AMOLED display, menstrual tracking, and up to five days of battery life in smart mode.

Though it lacks temperature sensors or vascular health features found in other smartwatches, the new model retains high-end specs like a Snapdragon W5 chip and Wear OS support.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is 43mm in diameter and weighs just 59g with the strap, despite its stainless steel build, making it much better suited for thinner wrists than its 47mm brethren. Up front, there’s a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, giving it a 352DPI. The default maximum brightness is 600 nits, though high brightness mode can push it up to 1,000 nits.

The Watch 3 43mm shares the Snapdragon W5 chipset and the BES2800BP MCU chip with the Watch 3 46mm, so you get the same performance. OnePlus is adding a menstrual cycle tracker so users can estimate their period, ovulation, and fertile times on their device. Other technical specifications include 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and NFC support.

The Watch 3 43mm also sports an IP68 and 5ATM water and dust resistance rating. It runs on Google’s Wear OS, coupled with RTOS.

The only things missing in the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm are that it doesn’t come with a temperature sensor and vascular health tracking, so we miss out on 60-second health check. The battery life is also lower, which is understandable given that it’s a smaller device with less internal space to fit a battery in. OnePlus says the Watch 3 43mm can last up to five days with standard use in smart mode, so it still has a multi-day battery life with its 354mAh battery.

OnePlus Watch 3 43mm pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is available in the US for $299.99 in Black Steel and Silver Steel across Amazon and OnePlus.com. If you get it from OnePlus.com before July 31, you can get an extra $50 discount when trading in any device in any condition. Students can also save an additional 10% on the site until then.

