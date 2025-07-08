Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The OnePlus Watch 3 gets a smaller sibling that's easier to wear every day
3 hours ago
- OnePlus has announced the more compact Watch 3 (43mm) with a stainless steel build, AMOLED display, menstrual tracking, and up to five days of battery life in smart mode.
- Though it lacks temperature sensors or vascular health features found in other smartwatches, the new model retains high-end specs like a Snapdragon W5 chip and Wear OS support.
When OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch 3 earlier this year, my colleague Kaitlyn complained about its large 46mm case size and hefty 81g weight. While some people wouldn’t mind a big, weighty watch on their wrists, others will, and OnePlus is aiming for the latter audience with the new, smaller OnePlus Watch 3 43mm that it has launched today alongside the OnePlus Buds 4, and the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE.
The OnePlus Watch 3 is 43mm in diameter and weighs just 59g with the strap, despite its stainless steel build, making it much better suited for thinner wrists than its 47mm brethren. Up front, there’s a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, giving it a 352DPI. The default maximum brightness is 600 nits, though high brightness mode can push it up to 1,000 nits.
The Watch 3 43mm shares the Snapdragon W5 chipset and the BES2800BP MCU chip with the Watch 3 46mm, so you get the same performance. OnePlus is adding a menstrual cycle tracker so users can estimate their period, ovulation, and fertile times on their device. Other technical specifications include 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and NFC support.
The Watch 3 43mm also sports an IP68 and 5ATM water and dust resistance rating. It runs on Google’s Wear OS, coupled with RTOS.
The only things missing in the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm are that it doesn’t come with a temperature sensor and vascular health tracking, so we miss out on 60-second health check. The battery life is also lower, which is understandable given that it’s a smaller device with less internal space to fit a battery in. OnePlus says the Watch 3 43mm can last up to five days with standard use in smart mode, so it still has a multi-day battery life with its 354mAh battery.
OnePlus Watch 3 43mm pricing and availability
The OnePlus Watch 3 43mm is available in the US for $299.99 in Black Steel and Silver Steel across Amazon and OnePlus.com. If you get it from OnePlus.com before July 31, you can get an extra $50 discount when trading in any device in any condition. Students can also save an additional 10% on the site until then.