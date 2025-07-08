You might not need flagship earbuds after hearing what the OnePlus Buds 4 offer

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus unveiled the Buds 4 alongside other devices during its Summer Launch event.

The OnePlus Buds 4 feature dual drivers, LHDC support, Bluetooth 5.4, up to 44dB noise cancelation depth, and an IP55 rating.

The OnePlus Buds 4 are priced at $129.99 with discounts available on oneplus.com until July 31.

Today, at the OnePlus Summer Launch event, OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Buds 4, alongside the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm version and the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE.

The OnePlus Buds 4 are the latest edition of the company’s mid-range earbud offerings. They sport dual-drivers (11mm woofer plus 6mm tweeters) and dual DACs. These earbuds claim up to 44dB noise cancelation depth, and come with improved Adaptive Noise Cancelation. They also sport Bluetooth 5.4, support LHDC 5.0 at 192kHz, and OnePlus 3D Audio, and claim 47ms low latency in Game Mode.

To round out the specs, the Buds 4 also sport an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. They support dual device connections and Google Fast Pair.

OnePlus Buds 4 pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds 4 come in two colors: Zen Green and Storm Gray. It will cost $129.99 on Amazon and OnePlus.com. If you buy it from OnePlus.com before July 31, you can get an extra $30 discount with the code ONEPLUSBUDS4 or BUDS4. Students can also save an additional 10% on the site until then.

Speaking from prior experience, the predecessor OnePlus Buds 3 were fantastic value at $100. They were loaded with the right features without the unnecessary overkill. Most people were better served with the Buds 3 rather than spending the extra money to get a more premium pair of earbuds. With the OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus seems to be on the right track to repeat the same reception, even though the post-discount pricing has slightly increased.

