This is the only thing I hate about the OnePlus Watch 3

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

When I first reviewed the OnePlus Watch 3, I gave it a solid four stars for its fantastic battery life, refined design (read: a functional rotating crown), and smooth Wear OS 5 performance. At the time, it felt like a strong step forward for OnePlus in the smartwatch space and a great option for anyone prioritizing battery life. However, I also noted that the watch was too big for my wrists. And after a few months of wearing it, that shortcoming has become more of a deal breaker than I anticipated.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Watch 3’s size and weight are undeniably bold. Measuring in at 47mm and a hefty 81g, it makes a large first impression. But that impression hasn’t aged well. Since my initial review, I’ve kept wearing the Watch 3 alongside other wearables to compare data and experience. I tested its battery performance against the Apple Watch Series 10 and rocked it alongside the Garmin Venu 3 for an overall smartwatch experience comparison. In both cases, I was consistently frustrated by how awkward and heavy the OnePlus Watch felt compared to the alternatives.

The oversized wearable is uncomfortable with poorly designed lugs.

During runs, the watch bounced noticeably on my wrist and weighed down my arm. While lifting, it felt bulky and unbalanced. And in day-to-day wear, it got caught in sleeves, clanged against my standing desk, and bumped into my child’s head while I lay her down to sleep.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

What irked me over time, though, wasn’t just the sheer size, but the design. Like the previous generation, the watch’s lugs are oversized, creating a wide gap where the band meets the case. This prevents the strap from sitting flush against my skin, amplifying the feeling that the watch never quite settles into place.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I know I have smaller-than-average wrists, but the issue isn’t limited to me. A few weeks in, I asked my partner to wear the Watch 3 for a day of fitness tracking and general use. He took it on an outdoor run as well as to a high-intensity game of ultimate frisbee (or as intense as frisbee can get, I don’t know. I’m not a golden retriever). Despite his average-sized wrists, he also found the fit awkward and the lug design frustrating. Even with multiple strap adjustments, the watch never sat comfortably. After trying to sleep with it on, he declared it “thoroughly uncomfortable.”

Compared to other smartwatches I’ve used, the OnePlus Watch 3’s size stands out in all the wrong ways. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a large screen, yet it feels balanced and wearable. Apple’s Series lineup, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Google’s Pixel Watch 3 line all offer multiple case sizes. If OnePlus wants to stay competitive, it needs to follow suit.

OnePlus needs to offer multiple case sizes, just like its competitors do.

To be fair, OnePlus got a lot right. The rotating crown is smooth, the AMOLED display is sharp and vibrant, and the software experience is snappy. But when a watch is uncomfortable, those strengths don’t matter much. Battery life is a standout, but if I’m leaving the watch on the charger just to avoid wearing it, that battery advantage becomes irrelevant. Over time, the physical trade-offs become harder to ignore. I now take the Watch 3 off before bed instead of using sleep tracking, or leave it behind during workouts in favor of something lighter.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Of course, some users may actually prefer a larger, more substantial accessory (including me, usually). A large watch offers a bold look and a screen that’s easier to read at a glance. But multiple size options would go a long way toward making the Watch 3 accessible to a wider range of users. The 47mm case may work for some people, but it doesn’t work for me. Moreover, the watch is in desperate need of a revamp when it comes to its lugs. Plenty of oversized devices are much more comfortable on-wrist thanks to better band integration. As it stands, the OnePlus Watch 3 is still a solid device, but its unwieldy size makes it impractical for everyday use.