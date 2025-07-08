Hate how big the OnePlus Watch 3 is? I tried the smaller 43mm version, and it's almost perfect

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Since its launch earlier this year, the OnePlus Watch 3 has only been available in a single (and large) 46mm case size. While I love the big, bulky design, that’s not true for everyone, and understandably so. Seemingly in direct response to that, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Watch (43mm).

The OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) is exactly what the name suggests: a repackaging of the OnePlus Watch 3, but in a smaller 43mm-sized case. If you like the specs and features of the regular OnePlus Watch 3 but can’t deal with its size, this new version should be perfect.

I’ve been wearing the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) for about a week, and for the most part, I’m impressed. While the compact size means you have to make some compromises in battery life and health tracking, you’re still getting about 90% of the OnePlus Watch 3 experience in a smaller, lighter, and more affordable smartwatch.

The smaller and lighter OnePlus Watch 3 you’ve been waiting for

Going from a 46mm case to a 43mm one is a significant decrease, and as you’d expect, it means everything about this new OnePlus Watch 3 is smaller than the original version.

Compared to the larger OnePlus Watch 3, the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) takes up significantly less space on my wrist. As someone with very small and bony wrists, just one side-by-side photo immediately shows what I’m talking about. While I’ve grown to like oversized watches, there’s no doubt that the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) looks better suited to me than its larger sibling.

Additionally, and perhaps even more important than its physical size, the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) is also significantly lighter. While I never thought the 81g OnePlus Watch 3 was uncomfortably heavy, going to the 59g OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) has been a treat. I sometimes forget I’m wearing it in a way I never did with the larger model, and the smaller, lighter body has made the 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 much more comfortable for sleep tracking, too.

I still personally like the style and size of the original OnePlus Watch 3, but the more I wear the 43mm model, the more I appreciate its practicality. There’s something to be said about wearing a smartwatch this small, light, and comfortable, and it makes me happy that this option finally exists for folks who have been waiting for it.

A familiar spec sheet, with a couple of compromises

OnePlus did an admirable job of retaining the best features of the OnePlus Watch 3 and bringing them to the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm). Comparing the two watches side-by-side, both of them have the following: Wear OS 5 + RTOS dual operating systems.

Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

2GB RAM.

32GB storage.

NFC for Google Wallet.

100+ workout modes plus 11 “professional sports modes.”

Sleep tracking (including sleep quality score and snoring risk assessment).

High/low heart rate notifications.

Mind and Body app.

SpO2 blood oxygen tracking.

Fall detection. Just about every major feature from the OnePlus Watch 3 is present on the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm), but that doesn’t mean everything is the same on the smaller watch.

In my testing, the most significant downgrade compared to the larger OnePlus Watch 3 is battery life. With 30-40 minutes of workout tracking, sleep tracking, and a steady stream of notifications, I’ve been getting about two days of use out of the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) before needing to charge it. On its own, that’s solid endurance, though it doesn’t hold a candle to the 4-5 days of battery life I get from the larger OnePlus Watch 3.

The 43 mm OnePlus Watch 3 also lacks some key health features, specifically a temperature sensor and the Vascular Health app, which measures your body’s arterial stiffness. I was also disappointed to see that the 60s Health Check-In app — which checks your vascular age, heart rate, mind/body wellness, SpO2 levels, sleep, and wrist temperature all at once — isn’t available either.

These omissions may not matter to some people, but it’s still unfortunate that choosing the smaller smartwatch size means giving up some of the OnePlus Watch 3’s most unique health apps.

Is the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) worth it?

Even with its shorter battery life and missing health features in mind, the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) is a smartwatch I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using — and it’s one I’d absolutely recommend. It takes almost everything I like about the standard OnePlus Watch 3, shrinks it down into a more accessible body, and lowers the price, too — coming in at just $300 compared to the OnePlus Watch 3’s $350 price tag.

$300 is a great deal for everything the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) offers, especially if you’re someone who prefers a smaller wearable. That said, I’d argue that the standard OnePlus Watch 3 still justifies its higher price with its longer battery life and more robust health suite (plus, what I think is a nicer overall design).

No matter which version of the OnePlus Watch 3 appeals to you more, the good news is that you finally have a choice in the matter. The OnePlus Watch 3 remains one of my favorite Wear OS watches of the year, and whether you buy the 46mm or the 43mm version, I can’t recommend either one enough.

