The OnePlus Watch 2R just made Wear OS with fantastic battery life more accessible

OnePlus Watch 2R The OnePlus Watch 2R pairs great battery life with a powerful Wear OS experience, thanks to clever dual-chip architecture. The device makes very few sacrifices compared to its pricier sibling but manages to offer shoppers a budget-friendly option. With a redesigned build and familiar internals, it's a great sibling device to the original OnePlus Watch 2.

It’s been less than six months since the arrival of the OnePlus Watch 2, and yet here we are already with a new model from the seemingly eager brand. The brand new OnePlus Watch 2R officially hit (virtual) shelves on July 16, joining its sibling as a viable Wear OS option for interested smartwatch shoppers. Internally, the device packs a user experience identical to its pricier counterpart, but a new look and a cheaper $229 price tag make the fresh model an attractive buy.

A return to symmetry

To say I was appalled when the original OnePlus Watch 2 landed on my wrist would be an exaggeration, but the device’s build was certainly not my favorite. The auto-inspired asymmetric case just wasn’t in my wheelhouse, no pun intended. Call me old-fashioned, but I like round clocks to be round. Thankfully, the OnePlus Watch 2R returns to a classic circle. The device also drops the useless rotating crown and button combo of its predecessor in favor of two identical pushers. The new dual-toned buttons look a lot like those found on traditional timepieces, and while I wish I could spin one to scroll through menus and apps, I’m glad they don’t spin to no end like the Watch 2.

What is left unchanged is the device size. The massive Watch 2 waltzed onto the Wear OS stage at 47mm without a secondary size option. Unfortunately (unless you have big wrists), the OnePlus Watch 2R follows suit with an equally large display and no downsized alternative. Both generations also feature notably wide bezels, shrinking actual screen space relative to the diameter of the case. Added to the 2R’s design are permanent indices that, while amply disguising the dead space of a blank bezel, look cheesy and repetitive with certain watch faces. I would have loved to see OnePlus go in the opposite direction and stretch the usable display of the device to the sapphire glass edge.

The design change most heavily touted by the company might go unnoticed unless you have the chance to try on both generations. The OnePlus Watch 2R case is made with lightweight aluminum, effectively cutting the weight of the device as well as the cost of production. This change may make the device more attractive to users who don’t mind the size but don’t want to be bogged down during workouts or sleep tracking.

The watch ships with a silicone strap secured by a stainless steel buckle that is comfortable and cleanable, which is really all I ask for in a watch strap. A close look at where the band attaches to the watch case shows that the new model’s strap design is slightly different than the last generation’s. The band maintains a clean line all the way to the case rather than flaring out to meet the case lugs. I like this simplification, but unfortunately, it does not solve the gaping issue caused by the lug design.

Made from Aluminum rather than Stainless Steel, the OnePlus Watch 2R features a 20% lighter build.

The OnePlus Watch 2R also comes in two colorways: Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray. OnePlus absolutely nailed my favorite color on the OnePlus Watch 2 (an indescribable blend of blue and green that people rarely ever get quite right), but I’ll happily settle for a nice, calm green this generation. Anyone who prefers a neutral wearable can opt for the Gunmetal Gray watch case with its black silicone strap. Besides the bezel complaint mentioned above, both are attractive devices, albeit a bit large.

Identical internals

Beyond its build, the user experience on the OnePlus Watch 2R should look extremely familiar. The watch packs the same specs as its sister device, including dual-engine architecture powered by Snapdragon W5 gen 1 and BES2700 chipsets. This means the same fantastic battery-saving capabilities I loved on the original and a speedy, efficient showcasing of the best of Wear OS 4.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra which recently launched, the OnePlus Watch 2 does not yet run Wear OS 5 (though I would hope to see the software made available to OnePlus users later this year). Still, the previous gen has a lot to offer users, including all the highlights like Maps, Calendar, Gmail, Google Play Store, and Google Assistant. The 2R also carries over NFT support to continue featuring Google Wallet. All of these apps worked flawlessly on the new device during my tests.

Most importantly, the watch boasts the same outstanding battery life as its predecessor thanks to its clever dual-chip internals and its colossal 500mAh battery cell. This should provide up to 100 hours of use in smart mode or up to 48 hours with heavy use. After wearing the watch for two and a half days with always-on display enabled, two nights of sleep tracking, and two hour-long GPS workouts, the device still has some juice left in the tank. I plugged it in to ensure I’d still record sleep stats tonight, and that process remains as speedy as it was on the last model. This is unsurprising as the charger is also the same for both watches.

The OnePlus Watch 2R showcases the same internals as the original model, including dual-chip architecture and fantastic battery life.

If you are looking for novel features or even incremental improvement, you won’t find either here. The smartwatch, fitness tracking, and companion app experience are all the same as what users find on the slightly older OnePlus Watch 2. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, though there are some slight sensor shortcomings I would have loved to see resolved. All in all, it’s a solid fitness companion as long as you aren’t a dedicated athlete needing pinpoint accuracy.

Budget-friendly

Cosmetic differences and internal similarities aside, the most important detail separating the Watch 2 and Watch 2R is price. The new device hit shelves at just $229, roughly $70 below the OG’s launch price. This knocks the watch clear out of flagship Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch territory and into the budget-friendly category. My gut says this move is the company’s attempt to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE, which launched ahead of the company’s latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra devices.

Most importantly, the OnePlus Watch 2R launched at just $229 without sacrificing key features or specs.

I love a broad market with options for wallets of varying sizes. If I weren’t a wearables reviewer, I’d have a hard time not sticking with an Apple Watch SE or Garmin Venu SQ 2. (Now that I’ve swum among the likes of the Ultra 2 and Fenix 7, though, I’ll admit I’m a lost cause.) Smartwatches are powerful tools not just for convenience but also for health monitoring and encouraging active lifestyles. I’m excited to see OnePlus and other companies put resources toward making the experience more accessible.

OnePlus Watch 2R review: The verdict

After years without a new flagship wearable, OnePlus dropped two smartwatches in a single year with very little differentiation beyond build materials and pricing. The OnePlus Watch 2R offers the same highlights as its more expensive stablemate, including unique processing power, fantastic battery life, and Wear OS. Sure, there isn’t anything revolutionary to be found on the new model, but I certainly won’t complain about an equally powerful device at an accessibly lower price. In my opinion, it’s also better looking.

The cheaper, but equally powerful OnePlus Watch 2R marks the company's initiation into a growing class of budget-conscious models.

With that said, the device does carry over a few of its sibling’s shortcomings, making it a less attractive buy for some shoppers. For those who can’t imagine carrying such a large device, I recommend taking a look at Samsung’s latest, the Galaxy Watch 7 ($299.99 at Amazon), available in two case size options. Alternatively, the cheaper Galaxy Watch FE (on the product’s website) mentioned above comes in a 40mm case size. Both watches pack powerful Wear OS experiences, especially for Samsung phone users, and can now be used symbiotically with Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring ($399.99 at Amazon) if you’re interested in finger-based tracking as well.

If you need a device with notably reliable fitness tracking and extensive training insights, the best smartwatch is the Garmin Venu 3 ($449.99 at Amazon), or for those on a budget the device’s square-shaped sibling, the Venu Sq 2 ($249.99 at Amazon). Of course, the OnePlus Watch 2R is only compatible with Android phones. If you’re from the iOS camp, I recommend the Apple Watch SE ($269.99 at Amazon) for the best price and the Apple Watch Series 9 ($392.67 at Amazon) for the best experience.

