A good night’s rest is crucial to one’s fitness journey. Those who don’t get enough may not feel great during the day. Smartphones can help you understand why. Most fitness trackers or sleep tracker apps let you track how much sleep you get every night. Others record your snoring, and some even make you put your phone in the bed to see how often you toss and turn. From there, you can go to a doctor to get help or adjust your sleep habits accordingly. In any case, these excellent sleep tracker apps should help you get started.

The best sleep tracker apps for Android

Alarm Clock Xtreme Price: Free / Up to $4.99

Host of customizability.

Puzzle dismiss feature.

My Day dashboard. Alarm Clock Xtreme has a lot going on. It’s technically an alarm clock app. However, it also comes with sleep tracking features. It features a variety of alarms. The idea is to help people who have trouble waking up by giving them a bunch of different ways to try. It’ll save what time you go to bed and wake up every morning. It’ll even analyze your sleep quality as well as quantity. They’re not what you’d think of when it comes to sleep tracker apps. However, it doesn’t do half bad.

BetterSleep Price: Free / $59.99 per year

An extensive list of sleep sounds.

Records audio while you sleep.

Includes alarm. BetterSleep is one of the better holistic sleep tracking solutions. Not only does it keep tabs on your shuteye, but it also records sounds you make or disturbances in your environment. This can be anything from talking to coughing to farting. BetterSleep focuses on helping users fall asleep faster. It includes sleep sounds, sleep stories, hypnotic content that’ll put you in a slumber-ready trance, and more. Users can also mix their own sleep tunes within the app. The only mark against it is its relatively steep price compared to other apps on this list.

Do I Snore or Grind Price: Free trial / Up to $5.99

Unobtrusive snoring and grinding tracking.

Ability to add external factors and remedies.

Built-in alarm. Do I Snore or Grind is a simple sleep tracker app. It simply finds out if you snore or grind your teeth in your sleep. The free version allows for up to five nights of recording. The pro version removes that limitation. Some other features include tips on reducing both grinding and snoring, as well as complete offline support. The app is usable in airplane mode if need be. You can use the app with your remedies to see if they’re effective for you or not. It won’t track your sleep as in-depth as other apps, but it can help fix some of the sleep problems you may be experiencing.

Google Fit Price: Free

Completely free.

Supports several wearable devices.

Plugs into a host of third-party apps. Google Fit seems to do just about everything. It will track your activity, steps, calories, and even your sleep. The app is fairly basic. You just do things and enter them into the app as needed. The app then spits out your progress. The app comes with integration with a ton of other services. They include Runkeeper, MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Sleep as Android, and several types of fitness trackers. It even works with Wear OS devices. It’s one of the better sleep trackers, especially if you use it with other apps.

PrimeNap Price: Free / $3.49

Great sleep monitor with sleep debt analysis.

Added dream journal with dream monitoring. PrimeNap is the second rebranding of this app. However, despite its new digs and name, the app is mostly the same. It features detailed graphs, a sleep debt analysis chart, alarm clock functionality, and even some extra stuff like a dream journal and a noise machine function. It also boasts minimal permissions and no subscriptions, both features that we appreciate. It’s relatively new, at least compared to others on this list. However, it seems to work quite well.

Sleep as Android Price: Free / $3.99 per month / $19.99 annually / $39.99 once

Smart wake feature.

Sleep tracking using ultrasonic signals.

Puzzle alarms. This is one of the original sleep tracker apps on mobile. It’s been around long enough to mature into something really special. It’ll track your sleep cycles like normal. It also supports Wear OS and Galaxy Watch devices. The app can also integrate with Google Fit and Samsung Health. It can play binaural tones to help you sleep. It’ll even act as an alarm clock that makes you solve a captcha before the alarm turns off. The free version is a two-week free trial. After that, you’ll have to pay for it.

Sleep Cycle Price: Free / $29.99 per year

Smart wake-up feature based on sleep cycles.

Useful “asleep after” timer.

Online backup feature. Sleep Cycle is one of the more expensive sleep tracker apps. The free version has a fair set of features. It’ll try to wake you up when it senses that you’re ready to. It also offers sleep analysis, nightly sleep graphs, and various alarms. The premium version includes additional features. Some of it, like the Philips Hue integration, is for iOS only. We thought that was lame. The premium version is a $29.99 per year subscription. We don’t know if it’s worth that. The free version is nice, though.

SnoreLab Price: Free / $3.99 per month / $11.99 per year

Pure snore recording app.

Nifty trends screen highlights potential issues.

Journal for monitoring factors. SnoreLab is one of the more unique sleep tracker apps. As its name suggests, it’s completely focused on snoring. It’ll detect when you do snore, log the times, and then record you doing it. It’ll also measure the intensity, frequency, and more. You can even log when you’ve been doing things like drinking to see their effects on your snoring. It’ll email the sound files to you as well for easy reference. It won’t give you graphs based on your N3 deep sleep cycle, but it’s amazing for snoring.

Fitness band apps Price: Free apps / Hardware costs vary

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Fitness trackers and manufacturer apps make a lot of sense. You wear things like your Fitbit almost 24/7. The app can track your sleep. Why not use it for that? These have the advantage of being made for specific hardware. That means they can generally do a pretty decent job of recording stuff. Other apps like Samsung Health have the same advantages as snoring monitoring. Samsung optimizes the app for the phones they make. Thus, it may be more accurate than a third-party solution. Your mileage may vary. However, you may want to try these out before seeking third-party solutions.

