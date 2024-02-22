OnePlus Watch 2 could have a clone with another name

The OnePlus Watch 2 is getting ready to make its debut at MWC 2024. While OnePlus has already shown us what the smartwatch looks like, and an FCC listing has revealed some of its features, we still don’t know details about its availability.

According to a new rumor from hit-or-miss tipster chunvn8888, the OnePlus Watch 2 will have a replica in the form of the OPPO Watch 4X (or Watch X). The tipster says OPPO’s version will be exactly the same except for one aspect. The OnePlus Watch 2 comes in a green color, whereas the OPPO Watch 4X/Watch X will feature a yellow/gold variant.

In some markets, OnePlus Watch 2 will be released under different name, aka OPPO Watch 4X (or Watch X). Like any OPPO OnePlus sibling products, both watches are exactly the same with the noticeable difference is the OPPO will have a gold/yellow color instead of OnePlus’ green — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) February 21, 2024

OPPO’s version of the OnePlus Watch 2, rumored to run Google’s Wear OS operating system, is expected to launch globally next month. OPPO’s launch could immediately follow the availability of the OnePlus Watch 2. Our guess is OPPO will launch its version in parts of Europe, while OnePlus will cover regions like North America and India.

Both the OnePlus Watch 2 and OPPO Watch 4X/Watch X are expected to be priced at par with the Galaxy Watch 6. That means you can expect a price point of around $299.

