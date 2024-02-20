This is the OnePlus Watch 2, launching at MWC 2024

TL;DR OnePlus has shared official renders of the OnePlus Watch 2 and confirmed that it will launch on February 26, 2024, at MWC Barcelona.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a stainless steel body and a sapphire crystal watch face.

It will come in two colors: Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

OnePlus recently began teasing its next smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, aiming to compete against other top smartwatches. The company has now practically announced the new smartwatch, revealing its design in official renders alongside several key details.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will launch on February 26, 2024, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. OnePlus is claiming the “best-ever battery life” with up to 100 hours offered through a full Smart Mode. The Watch 2 claims to come with a design that “epitomizes both elegance and durability,” using a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire crystal watch face.

Interestingly, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a design language similar to the OnePlus 12, and we can see the resemblance between the watch’s protruding chassis and the phone’s camera island.

As we can see, the Watch 2 will come in two colors: Black Steel and Radiant Steel. The Radiant Steel variant has a green strap that complements the OnePlus 12’s Flowy Emerald color.

The OnePlus Watch 2 could run on Wear OS. OnePlus does not mention this explicitly, but the company does say that it is “returning to the high-stakes flagship smartwatch market,” which to us is very clearly aiming to compete against the likes of the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Pixel Watch 2. The watch is expected to come with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, so it is already shaping up to be a decent competitor.

