OnePlus has some weird update plans for the Watch 2 and 3, and you might not like them

TL;DR OnePlus has revealed when the Watch 2 will get Wear OS 5.

Wear OS 5 won’t roll out to the Watch 2 until Q3 2025.

It appears the Watch 3 will only receive two years of security updates.

OnePlus has had a few stumbles recently, as it infamously released the Watch 3 with a typo. Subsequently, the company pushed back the open sales date of the Watch 3 to April to refresh its stock with error-free models. Now, the company has confirmed some more less-than-ideal news for the Watch 3, as well as the Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 2 currently runs on Wear OS 4, so you may have been hoping that an update to the latest OS would arrive soon. In a conversation with Android Central, OnePlus has confirmed that Wear OS 5 is still months away. A representative told the outlet that “Watch 2 users are expected to receive their OS 5 updates in Q3 of this year.” This means that Wear OS 5 won’t arrive until at least July.

In another confusing decision, it appears the OnePlus Watch 3 will only receive “two years of bi-monthly security updates through early 2027.” This means that the Watch 3 will have fewer security updates than its predecessor, which gets three years of updates. However, the Watch 3 will get the same number of OS updates as the Watch 2.

It’s not clear why OnePlus is cutting back on software support for the Watch 3. This setup would result in the smartwatch reaching the end of its security update support before it receives Wear OS 7. This decision is odd enough that we wonder if there was maybe some miscommunication. Whatever the case, this places OnePlus’ software commitment squarely behind competitors like Samsung and Google.

