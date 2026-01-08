Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OnePlus just launched two phones with huge 9,000 mAh batteries
1 hour ago
- The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V have launched in China.
- Both phones feature 9,000 mAh batteries, high-refresh rate displays, and midrange Snapdragon chipsets.
- We don’t have information about international availability.
OnePlus has been teasing the release of phones under a new Turbo brand for almost a month now, and just last week, the company confirmed a few important details about its new OnePlus Turbo 6 series: two models, both featuring 9,000 mAh batteries, midrange Snapdragon chipsets, and more. Those phones is now up for purchase, though only in China.
NotebookCheck spotted today that the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are now live on OnePlus’s Chinese site. There isn’t much surprising here, aside from maybe the prices: the new Turbo 6 features some capable specs starting at CNY 2,099, or about $300, while the Turbo 6V is CNY 1,899, about $270.
Those modest price tags each buy a phone with the aforementioned giant batteries and 50-megapixel primary cameras, though the Turbo 6 is a little better than the 6V in a lot of ways. The OnePlus Turbo 6 has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset while the 6V has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4; the Turbo 6 starts at 12 gigs of RAM where the 6V has eight. Both phones have 6.78-inch 1,272p displays, but the Turbo 6 has a higher refresh rate at 165Hz (the 6v is still very quick at 144Hz).
At launch, each phone is available through Oppo’s web store with a discount of CNY 200 (roughly 30 bucks US). There’s no word on if or when we should expect either of these phones stateside.
