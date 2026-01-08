OnePlus just launched two phones with huge 9,000 mAh batteries

OnePlus has been teasing the release of phones under a new Turbo brand for almost a month now, and just last week, the company confirmed a few important details about its new OnePlus Turbo 6 series: two models, both featuring 9,000 mAh batteries, midrange Snapdragon chipsets, and more. Those phones is now up for purchase, though only in China.

NotebookCheck spotted today that the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V are now live on OnePlus’s Chinese site. There isn’t much surprising here, aside from maybe the prices: the new Turbo 6 features some capable specs starting at CNY 2,099, or about $300, while the Turbo 6V is CNY 1,899, about $270.