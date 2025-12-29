First OnePlus Turbo 6 teaser confirms key specs, including massive battery and superfast display

Weibo / OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has officially revealed the design and some specifications of the upcoming Turbo 6 and the Turbo 6V.

The phones are (or at least one of them is) slated to arrive with a 9,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus has also confirmed the 165Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

The duo is set to launch in China on January 8 and may be exclusive to the market. However, they are rumored to launch globally under the Nord series.

OnePlus is moving forward with its new phone series, the OnePlus Turbo, with the first official teaser revealing the design. Earlier today, Li Jie Louis, OnePlus’ president for the Chinese market, shared a series of images on Weibo showcasing the upcoming phone from various angles and in different colors.

The teasers also indicate the particular phone will be called OnePlus Turbo 6. Since Turbo is expected to be limited to China, the naming reinforces the likelihood that it will be rebranded as the Nord 6 for a global release. Notably, there are two different phones: the Tubro 6 and another Turbo 6V, the latter of which seems like a stripped-down version of the primary model.

As visible in the images, the Turbo 6 comes with a design that’s similar to the OnePlus 15, with subtle orientation changes to the triple camera on the back. It comes in three shades: green, black, and silver. The last one also comes with a special holographic pattern along the edges.

The Turbo 6V, on the other hand, comes with dual cameras. It’s possible that a third camera is placed inside the tiny cutout alongside the flash, though we can’t confirm just yet. It also comes in three colors: blue, black, and silver, but lacks any special holographic effects on either of the models. Incidentally, we also saw what looked like a green variant in leaked hands-on images last week, though that appears to have been excluded from the official teasers.

Based on another video trailer, the Turbo phone also misses out on the Plus Key, which has replaced the brand’s signature alert slider recently.

Besides these changes, OnePlus also confirms that a massive 9,000mAh battery is available inside the phone. It is possible that only one of the two Turbo devices gets the massive battery, while the other one gets a slightly smaller pack. However, it’s difficult to confirm at the moment.

OnePlus also confirms a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 at the helm, while teasing a high refresh rate display, likely a 165Hz panel identical to the one on the OnePlus 15 and 15R. We’ve seen the exact specifications hinted at in a previous leak as well.

We expect to learn more about the two phones as we approach the launch, which is scheduled for January 8. We also expect to learn more about the phone’s availability in other markets, or hope to see some hints about it being rebranded for launch in other regions.

